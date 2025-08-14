Military Embedded Systems Market Forecasted to Achieve US $2.57 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Military Embedded Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Military Embedded Systems Market In 2025?

In recent times, the military embedded systems market has seen significant growth. The market size is expected to rise from $1.75 billion in 2024 to $1.89 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. Reasons for this growth during the historic period include advancements in microelectronics, international security issues, the need for real-time data processing, concerns about cybersecurity, and the development of unmanned systems.

Expectations indicate a robust expansion in the military embedded systems market in the coming years, with its size projected to reach $2.57 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This predicted growth in the forecast period can be credited to a variety of factors, among them being greater interoperability in combined operations, bolstered cyber resilience, attention to energy efficiency, utilization in space-oriented systems, and their role in hypersonic weapon systems and worldwide military modernization efforts. Other influential trends shaping this market's forecast period include the swift progression in processing capabilities, heightened reliance on high-performance computing (HPC), prioritization of size, weight, and power (swap) optimization, the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), adherence to open architecture standards, and the ability to perform multi-domain operations.

Download a free sample of the military embedded systems market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8000&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Military Embedded Systems Market?

The surge in global terrorism is anticipated to accelerate the expansion of the military embedded systems market. Defined as the threat or use of unauthorized force by non-state actors for political, economic, religious, or societal agendas through fear, coercion, or intimidation, terrorism has led to an increased demand for security screening systems like military embedded systems. These systems play an integral part in the military and other sectors in monitoring terrorist activities. For example, the global terrorism index report by Australia's Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), a research organization focused on generating metrics to evaluate peace, indicated in March 2023 that deaths per terrorist attack had increased by 0.4 on average in 2022. The lethality of terrorist attacks has heightened, with an average death rate of 1.7 individuals per attack, in contrast to 1.3 deaths per attack in 2021. In 2022, there were a reported 6,701 fatalities as a result of terrorist activities, underscoring the global rise in terrorism that bolsters the security screening market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Military Embedded Systems Industry?

Major players in the Military Embedded Systems include:

• Xilinx Inc.

• Mercury Systems Inc.

• Curtiss-Wright Corporation

• Kontron (S&T)

• SMART Embedded Computing

• Advantech Co Ltd.

• Thales Group

• Abaco Systems

• Microsemi Corporation

• General Micro Systems Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Military Embedded Systems Market In The Globe?

Product advancements are becoming a dominating trend in the military embedded systems market. Prominent businesses in the military embedded systems industry are concentrating on creating new products to cater to consumer needs. For example, in June 2023, Pratt & Whitney, an American aerospace company, introduced the Percept, an AI-driven aircraft engine inspection tool. This revolutionary aircraft engine monitoring tool uses artificial intelligence, offering maintenance staff live updates on parts availability. As a military embedded system, Percept serves as a multi-sensor AI platform that delivers real-time situational updates and decision support for military tasks. Cloud-based system users can capture and catalogue images of aircraft engines on a mobile device, immediately accessing extensive information on the availability of parts. The Percept allows for a more efficient and cost-effective return of leased engines. Automated engine inspections offered by Percept can save up to 90% of an inspector's time, as there is no need to manually examine and authenticate each engine component individually.

What Segments Are Covered In The Military Embedded Systems Market Report?

The military embedded systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software

2) By Installation Type: New installation, Upgradation

3) By Platform: Land, Airborne, Naval, Space

4) By Technology: Edge Computing, Fog Computing, Mist Computing

5) By Application: Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance (ISR), Command And Control, Communication And Navigation, Electronic Warfare (EW), Weapon And Fire Control, Wearable, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Processors, Memory, Input Or Output Devices, Communication Interfaces, Sensors

2) By Software: Operating Systems, Middleware, Application Software, Development Tools

View the full military embedded systems market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-embedded-systems-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Military Embedded Systems Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the military embedded systems market. The fastest growing region projected in this market is expected to be Asia-Pacific. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Military Embedded Systems Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Military Communication Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-communication-global-market-report

Military Generator Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-generator-global-market-report

Military Parachute Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-parachute-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.