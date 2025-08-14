International Relations and Cooperation on South Africa’s Foreign Policy Authority

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has taken note of recent media reports concerning comments attributed to South African National Defence Force (SANDF) General Rudzani Maphwanya. It is crucial to clarify that the implementation of South Africa’s foreign policy is a function of The Presidency, supported by DIRCO.

Consequently, any statements made by an individual, or a department other than those responsible for foreign policy, should not be misinterpreted as the official position of the South African Government. The remarks attributed to General Maphwanya, therefore, do not represent the government’s official foreign policy stance.

In response to this matter, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Mr Ronald Lamola will be seeking further clarification.

Enquiries:

Mr Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson for the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

#GovZAUpdates