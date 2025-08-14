Home Affairs partners with FNB and Standard Bank on Smart ID and Passport applications through branches and mobile app

Home Affairs, First National Bank, and Standard Bank partner to enable Smart ID and Passport applications via branches and mobile app

The Department of Home Affairs, First National Bank (FNB), and Standard Bank yesterday, 13 August 2025, launched a new partnership to enable South Africans to apply for their smart card IDs and passports via FNB and Standard Bank branches

and on the FNB and Standard Bank mobile applications at a later stage. FNB will be taking a phased approach to the rollout of these services and are committing to roll out 15 branches immediately, 240 branches over the next year, and

more announcements to follow as the project plan unfolds.

Similarly, Standard Bank will be adopting a phased approach, with 20 branches going live this year and 300 over the next year with more to come by 2027. Both banks will avail these services to all South Africans, including those who are not clients.

Minister Leon Schreiber said: “I am delighted that FNB and Standard Bank are the latest banks to partner with Home Affairs to expand the offering of our services across the entire country. This new digital partnership model that harnesses the power of technology, will dramatically increase Home Affairs’ footprint and thereby bring us closer than ever before to delivering our vision of Home Affairs @ home. I am grateful to them for committing to demonstrate how we can resolve long-standing problems when we work together.”

CEO of FNB Public Sector Banking, Sipho Silinda said, “FNB is proud of its decadelong partnership with the Department of Home Affairs. We have always believed that financial inclusion is directly linked to safe and secure documentation, and we are delighted to take our partnership with the DHA to the next level, by scaling our solution with more branches and reissuing via our App. We commend the Minister and his department for the vision they have shown and look forward to continuing to serve South Africans with professionalism and simplicity.”

Standard Bank Personal and Private Banking CEO, Funeka Montjane, said: “We are proud to be part of this forward-thinking collaboration that will save our clients time and make it easier to access essential identity services.”

For media enquiries, please contact:

Duwayne Esau

Spokesperson for the Minister

Cell: 077 606 9702

Dineo Molaba

FNB PR Lead

E-mail: Dineo.molaba@fnb.co.za

Ron Derby

Standard Bank Public Relations Lead

Cell: 071 934 3746

E-mail: ron.derby@standardbank.co.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA

