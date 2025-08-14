Bulgaria Electric Vehicle Infrastructures Market Valued at $81.09 Million in 2024, Set to Hit $1.98 Billion by 2040

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Bulgaria Electric Vehicle Infrastructures Market by Charger Type (Slow Charger, and Fast Charger), by Installation Type (Fixed, and Portable), by Connector (Chademo, CCS, and Others), by Deployment (Private, and Public), by Application (Commercial, and Residential) by Vehicle Type (BEV, and PHEV): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-20340". According to the report, the " Bulgaria electric vehicle infrastructures market was valued at $81.09 million in 2024, and is projected to reach $1981.33 million by 2040, registering a CAGR of 22.26%.𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡The growth of the global Bulgaria Electric Vehicle Infrastructures market is primarily driven by government initiatives promoting clean energy, rising adoption of electric vehicles, and increased investment in charging infrastructure. Subsidies, tax benefits, and EU-backed funding programs are encouraging the development of public and private charging stations. Moreover, growing concerns over carbon emissions and the push for sustainable urban mobility are motivating individuals and businesses to switch to electric vehicles. Technological advancements in EV charging solutions, including faster and smarter chargers, are also boosting infrastructure deployment. These factors collectively contribute to the steady expansion of Bulgaria’s electric vehicle infrastructure market.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A325822 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝On the basis of charger type, the slow charger segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than three-fourths of the Bulgaria Electric Vehicle Infrastructures market revenue. This is due to its widespread availability, lower installation cost, and suitability for residential and workplace charging. These chargers are typically easier to integrate into existing power grids and are ideal for overnight charging, making them a convenient option for daily use. Many EV users prefer slow chargers as they are less expensive than fast-charging alternatives and cause less battery degradation over time. However, the fast charger segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.40% from 2024 to 2034, This is due to rising demand for reduced charging time, especially among urban EV users and commercial fleet operators. Increasing adoption of long-range electric vehicles and expansion of highway charging networks further boosted the preference for fast charging solutions.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐱𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝On the basis of installation type, the fixed segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-third of the Bulgaria electric vehicle Infrastructures market revenue. This is due to its long-term reliability, stable power supply, and suitability for both residential and commercial settings. Fixed EV chargers are permanently installed at specific locations such as homes, offices, parking lots, and public charging stations, offering consistent access to charging. Their robust design and ability to support various power levels make them a preferred choice for daily and high-frequency usage. However, the portable segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.60% from 2024 to 2040, This is due to its flexibility, ease of use, and growing demand among residential users. Its affordability and convenience for on-the-go charging supported widespread adoption across urban and rural areas.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐂𝐒 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝On the basis of Connector, the CCS segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than three-fifths of the Bulgaria electric vehicle infrastructures market revenue. This is due to its compatibility with both AC and DC charging, making it a versatile option for various EV models. The CCS connector supports faster charging and is widely adopted by leading EV manufacturers, encouraging broader usage. Its standardized design across Europe promotes uniformity and simplifies infrastructure development. However, the CCS segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.56% from 2024 to 2040, This is due to its compatibility with both AC and DC charging, faster charging speeds, and strong support from European automakers. This versatility and efficiency make it ideal for Bulgaria’s growing EV ecosystem𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bulgaria-electric-vehicle-infrastructures-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝On the basis of deployment, the private segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than two-thirds of the Bulgaria Electric Vehicle Infrastructures market revenue. This dominance is attributed to the strong preference for personal and workplace charging solutions. Private chargers installed in homes, housing complexes, and company parking facilities offer convenience, cost-efficiency, and predictability for daily EV users. They eliminate reliance on public networks and peak-time queues, while benefiting from lower electricity tariffs and government incentives for residential installations. However, the public segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.97% from 2024 to 2040, This is due to widespread government-backed deployment of public charging stations, especially in cities and along highways. This ensures accessibility, convenience, and supports EV adoption even among users without private parking or home charging options.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝On the basis of application, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than three-fourths of the Bulgaria electric vehicle infrastructures market revenue. This due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles among individual consumers and the increasing demand for home-based charging solutions. Government incentives, such as subsidies for installing home chargers and reduced electricity tariffs for EV charging, have encouraged more people to invest in residential charging infrastructure. However, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 25.44% from 2024 to 2040, This is due to increasing investments in fleet electrification, rising demand for workplace and retail charging, and supportive EU and national funding for business-driven infrastructure expansion.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐄𝐕 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝On the basis of vehicle type, the BEV segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than four-fifths of the Bulgaria electric vehicle infrastructures market revenue. This due to the BEV offer zero emissions, lower running costs, and are supported by favourable environmental regulations. The Bulgarian government’s incentives, such as tax exemptions and purchase subsidies for BEVs, have accelerated their adoption. Unlike hybrid models, BEVs rely entirely on electricity, which aligns with the country’s sustainability goals. However, the PHEV segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.88% from 2024 to 2040, This is due to increasing consumer preference for dual powertrain flexibility, expanding charging infrastructure, and government incentives promoting low-emission vehicles while easing range anxiety𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A325822 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -Tritium DCFC LimitedDelta Electronics, Inc.BTC PowerSiemens, Inc.Schneider ElectricEaton Corporation PLCWebasto GroupTesla IncEldriveEVpointABB Ltd.Fines ChargingThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global Bulgaria Electric Vehicle Infrastructures market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. 