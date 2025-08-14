Minister Siviwe Gwarube gives keynote address at G20 Free State Indaba in Bloemfontein, 14 Aug

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, will on Thursday, 14 August 2025, give a keynote address at the G20 Free State Indaba at Central University of Technology, Bloemfontein campus at 09h00 am.

The Minister will then convene a Bana Pele Early Childhood Development (ECD) Registration Clinic at the Thuso Imdaad ECD Centre in Bloemfontein, Free State.

The clinic is part of the broader Bana Pele Mass Registration Drive, aimed at accelerating access to essential early childhood development programmes for young children by assisting ECD owners, practitioners and caregivers to register their centres in order to unlock government support in the form of financial subsidies, learning and teaching materials, fire kits, amongst others.

The Minister’s engagements in the Free State highlights government’s commitment to prioritising early childhood development as part of the strategic reorientation of the basic education system to strengthen the foundations of lifelong learning.

Date: Thursday, 14 August 2025

Time: 12h00

Venue: Thuso Imdaad ECD Centre, 55581 Cook Avenue, Bloemfontein, Free State

Members of the media are invited to attend and interview opportunities will be available.

Media enquiries:

Head of Communication: Elijah Mhlanga

Cell: 083 580 8275

Media Liaison Officer: Lukhanyo Vangqa

Cell: 066 302 1533

Media Relations Specialist: Terence Khala

Cell: 081 758 1546

