Instrument Landing System Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company's Instrument Landing System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instrument Landing System Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

Over the last few years, the instrument landing system market has experienced robust growth. It is projected to expand from $1.78 billion in 2024 to $1.89 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This significant growth during the historical period can be linked to enhancements in aviation safety, adherence to regulatory requirements, expansion of global air traffic, progress in radio navigation, the modernization of airports, better operations in all sorts of weather conditions, and the integration of military and civilian aviation.

The market for instrument landing systems is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, with its worth reaching $2.34 billion by 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This rise over the forecast period is linked to factors such as decreased landing delays, modern air traffic management, the use of precision approach path indicators (PAPI), the uptake of ground-based augmentation systems (GBAS), the worldwide growth of budget airlines, the call for green aviation, and heightened cybersecurity efforts. Key trends during this period encompass the shift towards precision landing systems, the incorporation of global navigation satellite systems (GNSS), the activation of dual-frequency ILS, enhancements to the current ILS infrastructure, the usage of LED technology in ILS elements, and collaboration towards standardization.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Instrument Landing System Market?

The rise in air traffic is a key factor fueling the expansion of the instrument landing system market. Air traffic refers to the quantity of aircraft in flight at any given moment. The easing of pandemic restrictions and the growing affordability of air travel have led to an uptick in air travel compared to previous years. This increase in traffic necessitates enhanced safety during landings, a need addressed by instrument landing systems. As a result, larger volumes of air traffic are boosting the instrument landing system market. For example, reports from the United Nations aviation agency, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), indicate a 65% surge in passenger numbers from January to April 2022, compared to the same time frame in 2021. Similarly, flight departures recorded a 30% increase. Hence, the growing air traffic is stimulating the progress of the instrument landing system market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Instrument Landing System Market?

Major players in the Instrument Landing System include:

• Thales Group

• Collins Aerospace

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

• Calzoni SRL

• ADB Safegate BVBA

• Multi Electric Manufacturing Inc.

• Airport Lighting Specialists

• ATG Airports Limited

• Astronics Corporation

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Instrument Landing System Market?

Emerging technologies are becoming a leading trend in the instrument landing system marketplace. Mainstream players in the market are introducing innovative technological concepts to maintain their relevance. In an example from October 2023, the Airports Authority of India - an established Indian organization responsible for the management and development of civil aviation structures - introduced a category-I instrument landing system (ILS) for use on their runway. The introduction of the ILS essentially transforms the runway into a precision-oriented landing platform, facilitating the safe arrival of planes even during periods of poor visibility due to fog or heavy rainfall. The ILS heightens safety and minimizes accident potential by delivering precise lateral and vertical guidance to pilots during landing. Furthermore, the system enables night-time operations, increasing operational hours for the airport and enhancing scheduling flexibility for flights. The implementation of the ILS reduces the chances of flight diversions due to challenging weather, ensuring a more dependable travel experience for passengers.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Instrument Landing System Market Growth

The instrument landing system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Category I, Category II, Category III

2) By Technology: light-Emitting Diode (LEDs), Incandescent Lamps

3) By Application: Civil Airport, Military Airport

Subsegments:

1) By Category I (CAT I): Precision Approach Procedures, Decision Height (DH) Typically Greater Than 200 Feet

2) By Category II (CAT II): Precision Approach Procedures, Decision Height (DH) Between 100 To 200 Feet

3) By Category III (CAT III): CAT IIIA: No Decision Height (DH) Requirement, CAT IIIB: No DH And Typically Visibility Less Than 50 Meters, CAT IIIC: No DH And No Visibility Requirement

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Instrument Landing System Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the market for instrument landing systems. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, along with an anticipated growth forecast.

