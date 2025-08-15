Lifting Hooks Market Growth to Reach US$ 275.0 Million at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2035 | Fact.MR

Lifting hooks market grows with rising infrastructure, industrialization, automation, and demand for safe, efficient material handling solutions worldwide.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global lifting hooks market is expected to grow from USD 175.4 million in 2025 to USD 275.0 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Market growth is fueled by increased infrastructure investment, expanding industrialization, stricter safety regulations, and rising demand for automated lifting solutions.Lifting hooks are widely used across construction, logistics, shipbuilding, and heavy machinery, making them essential components in diverse material handling and lifting systems.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:What are the Drivers of the Lifting Hooks Market?The lifting hooks market is primarily driven by global infrastructure development and industrial expansion, along with stricter safety regulations and growing adoption of automation in material handling. Lifting hooks are essential components in construction equipment such as cranes and hoists, ensuring safe and efficient load movement. Increasing demand for residential and commercial projects, along with smart city initiatives in developing regions, is further boosting equipment requirements.Additionally, the growth of e-commerce is transforming the logistics and transportation sectors. Expanding online retail operations require larger warehouses and advanced distribution networks capable of rapid material handling, which in turn is driving higher demand for lifting hooks across logistics and supply chain applications.What are the Regional Trends in the Lifting Hooks Market?The Asia-Pacific region remains the largest market, led by China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. Strong demand is fueled by rapid urbanization, expanding construction sectors, and major infrastructure investments in bridges, railways, and energy facilities. Ongoing industrialization also drives the need for advanced lifting solutions in logistics hubs and manufacturing plants.In North America, the market is growing steadily as the U.S. and Canada modernize construction and logistics operations. Investments in oil and gas, energy, and marine sectors, combined with strict adherence to ANSI and OSHA safety standards, are boosting demand for lifting hooks.Europe benefits from a well-established industrial base and strict safety regulations. Countries like Germany, the U.K., and France continue to be key markets due to strong construction equipment and manufacturing industries. Additionally, offshore wind farms and other green energy projects are increasing the demand for reliable lifting solutions.What are the Challenges and Restraining Factors of the Lifting Hooks Market?One key challenge is the high cost of certified, high-quality lifting hooks, which undergo strict testing and certification. This can limit adoption in price-sensitive markets. The presence of counterfeit products, especially in developing countries, also undermines safety and reduces trust in certified components.Another significant restraint is the lack of end-user knowledge and training on proper lifting hook usage. Improper handling increases the risk of accidents, injuries, fatalities, project delays, and legal liabilities. Implementing standardized training programs is crucial to promote safe operations and support market growth.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Competitive AnalysisThe lifting hooks market is highly competitive, with both global and regional players. Leading companies leverage advanced manufacturing, extensive distribution networks, and decades of experience. Many are pursuing strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their presence, especially in Asia-Pacific and Latin America.Top manufacturers are introducing hooks with safety features like overload indicators and fail-safe mechanisms. Digital tracking tools for wear and load history enable predictive maintenance, while innovations in materials science produce lighter, corrosion-resistant products. Collaborations with crane manufacturers and participation in global trade shows enhance brand visibility and market reach.Key players include Crosby Group, Gunnebo Industries AB, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Van Beest B.V., Peerless Industrial Group, Rud Ketten Rieger & Dietz GmbH & Co. KG, YOKE Industrial Corp., Campbell (Apex Tool Group), KITO Corporation, and Elephant Lifting Products.Recent Developments:Apr 2025: KITO Corporation partners with a European crane manufacturer to integrate precision-engineered hooks into automated lifting systems, enhancing safety and efficiency.Jan 2025: Columbus McKinnon Corporation acquires Kito Crosby for $2.7 billion, creating a global leader in material handling equipment.Segmentation of Lifting Hooks MarketBy Material Type :Alloy SteelCarbon SteelStainless SteelOthersBy Hook Type :Eye HooksClevis HooksSwivel HooksFoundry HooksOthersBy End-Use :ConstructionLogistics & WarehousingOil & GasMarine & ShipbuildingMiningManufacturingOthersBy Region :North AmericaLatin AmericaWestern EuropeEastern EuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia & PacificMiddle East & AfricaCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:Fire Suppression Systems MarketSolar Ventilation System MarketFire Alarm Systems MarketThermoelectric Refrigerator MarketAbout Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.