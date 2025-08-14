First and Last Mile Delivery Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's First and Last Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The First and Last Mile Delivery Market From 2024 To 2029?

In the last few years, the size of the first and last mile delivery market has experienced significant growth. This market is projected to expand from $186.31 billion in 2024 to $204.08 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in this previous period was driven by factors like the surge in e-commerce, consumer necessity for quick and convenient services, environmental considerations, the influx of investments into the delivery infrastructure, and the emergence of on-demand services.

The market size for first and last mile delivery is projected to experience significant expansion in the coming years, growing to $303.13 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This growth, anticipated during the forecast period, is as a result of various factors including the inclusion of autonomous vehicles, growth of same-day delivery services, personalization of delivery options, strengthening of partnerships in urban mobility, and the execution of sustainable practices. The prediction period also expects to see major trends such as autonomous delivery vehicles, growth in micro-fulfillment centers, adoption of electric and low-emission vehicles, incorporation of advanced route optimization, real-time visibility and tracking, and the utilization of contactless delivery solutions.

Download a free sample of the first and last mile delivery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9499&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The First and Last Mile Delivery Market?

The escalating growth in online commerce is projected to spur the expansion of first-and last-mile delivery sectors in the future. Essentially, e-commerce involves the purchasing and vending of goods and services via an electronic platform, predominantly the internet. The first-and last-mile delivery service serves as a link between the provider and the ultimate consumer, facilitating both parties during a transaction. The growth of online commerce is set to boost the first-and last-mile delivery market size. For example, data released by the United States Census Bureau, a U.S. governmental entity, in November 2023 disclosed that U.S. retail e-commerce sales for the third quarter of 2023 reached $284.1 billion. This figure reflects a 7.6% growth from the same quarter in 2022 and accounted for 15.6% of total sales. Consequently, the burgeoning e-commerce sector is fuelling the growth of the first-and last-mile delivery market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The First and Last Mile Delivery Market?

Major players in the First and Last Mile Delivery include:

• FedEx Corporation

• DHL Global Forwarding

• Cargo Carriers Limited

• United Parcel Services Inc.

• Concargo Private Limited

• TNT Holdings B.V.

• Transtech Logistics Pvt Ltd.

• DB Schenker

• Swift Transportation Company

• Kerry Logistics Network Limited

What Are The Top Trends In The First and Last Mile Delivery Industry?

A key trend rapidly gaining traction in the first- and last-mile delivery markets is the advancements in technology. Major companies within these markets are focusing on innovating and introducing new technologically advanced solutions to bolster their market positions. For instance, in September 2022, Celcius Logistics Solutions Pvt Ltd, an India-based cold-chain marketplace, unveiled the Smart Last Mile Delivery Platform. This platform, integrating cutting-edge inventory management system (IMS) with IoT devices for real-time tracking, ensures end to end visibility of the product. It leads to a reduction in wastage, better delivery time optimization, and boosts food security by enhancing the effectiveness of India's cold supply chains.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading First and Last Mile Delivery Market Segments

The first and last mile deliverymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Dry Goods, Postal, Liquid Goods

2) By Vehicle Type: Light Duty Vehicle, Medium Duty Vehicle, Heavy Duty Vehicle

3) By End Use: Chemical, Pharmaceutical And Healthcare, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, Hi Tech Product, Food And Beverage, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Dry Goods: Consumer Electronics, Apparel And Footwear, Home Goods And Furniture

2) By Postal: Letters And Documents, Small Packages, Bulk Mailing Services

3) By Liquid Goods: Beverages, Chemicals, Food Products

View the full first and last mile delivery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/first-and-last-mile-delivery-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The First and Last Mile Delivery Market Landscape?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the market for first and last mile delivery. The projected growth for this market is included in the report. The report encompasses several regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Delivery Drone Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/delivery-drone-services-global-market-report

Fisetin Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fisetin-global-market-report

First Aid Training Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/first-aid-training-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.