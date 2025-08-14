USD 4,521.7 Million Food Glazing Agents Market Worth by 2030 | CAGR of 4.3%

Food Glazing Agent Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food glazing agents market size generated $2.98 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.52 billion by 2030, registering with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in demand for glazing agents in bakery and confectionery, growth of the food additives industry, and increase in applications of food glazing agents have boosted the growth of the global food glazing agents market. However, availability of counterfeit products hinders the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for organic food additives, increase in demand in emerging economies, and consumer awareness toward appearance and texture of food products are expected to unlock opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Report Sample (315 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13716 The growth of the global food glazing agents market is expected to be driven by surge in demand for food glazing agents from the bakery & confectionery industry. This is attributed to the various benefits offered by food glazing agents, such as they act as lubricants and sealants, which, in turn, is likely to drives the growth of the market during the food glazing agents market forecast period.Food glazing agent is a type of food additive, which is applied to the outer layer of the food to give them a shiny appearance along with a protective coating to foods. In addition, food glazing agent acts as a sealant to prevent moisture loss, improve structure, and act as a lubricant. From the past few years, rise has been witnessed in the demand for glazing agents in the bakery and confectionery industry, owing to their various functional attributes such as they act as a coating agent and enhance texture. Thus, increase has been witnessed in the demand for food glazing agents to prepare bakery & confectionery products using food glazing agents such as cakes, pastries, and chocolates to enhance their appearance and extend their shelf life. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the food glazing agents market in terms of value sales.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-glazing-agents-market/purchase-options The global food glazing agents market is segmented into nature, product type, application, and region. By nature, the market is classified into organic and conventional. On the basis of product type, it is categorized into stearic acid, beeswax, candelilla wax, carnauba wax, shellac, and others. The applications covered in the study include bakery & confectionery; fruits & vegetables; processed meat, poultry, & fish; and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).The global food glazing agents market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe dominated in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13716 The global food glazing agents industry report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as British Wax Refining Company Ltd, Capol GmbH, Colorcon, Koster Keunen, Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc., Masterol Foods, Poth Hille & Co., Ltd., Puratos, Stearinerie Dubois, and Strahl & Pitsch, Inc.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Immunity Boosting Food Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/immunity-boosting-food-market-A13681 Sweet Spread Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sweet-spread-market-A14131 Food Authenticity Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-authenticity-market

