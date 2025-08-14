PHILIPPINES, August 14 - Press Release

August 14, 2025 Gatchalian to LGUs: Bakit nakakalusot pa ang operasyon ng mga POGO? "The arrest of eight Chinese nationals in Davao City shows that POGOs persist despite the nationwide ban. Local government units must guard their own turf. Trabaho ninyo ang magbantay sa nasasakupan ninyo. Bakit hanggang ngayon naglipana pa rin ang mga POGO? Wala nang dapat palusot sa kapabayaan! I urge LGUs to be relentless in monitoring communities, act swiftly on suspicious activities, and coordinate with law enforcement. Sama-sama nating putulin ang patuloy na pagbabalewala ng mga kriminal na organisasyon sa ating mga batas."

