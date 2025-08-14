PHILIPPINES, August 14 - Press Release

August 14, 2025 KIKO LAMENTS FAKE NEWS, DISINFORMATION VS JUVENILE JUSTICE LAW Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan tagged as fake news and disinformation the claims that minors who committed crimes cannot be punished or prosecuted under the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006. In his interpellation of Senator Robinhood Padilla's privilege speech, the senator lamented how fake news and disinformation have affected the public's understanding of the law's provisions. Padilla is pushing to lower the minimum age of criminal liability to 10 from the current 15. "Una sa lahat, tayo ay nakikiisa sa kanya (Padilla) sa usapin ng pangangailangan ng hustisya lalo na sa naging biktima ng krimen o kaya mga kilos ng mga kabataang nasasangkot o menor de edad na nasasangkot sa criminal activities," Pangilinan said on Tuesday, August 13. "Tama lang na dapat ang mga nagkasala ay nananagot at marahil maraming kinakailangan din na liwanagin o linawin sa usapin ng ano nga ba ang tunay na mga probinsyon o tunay na mga posibleng mga pang implementa ng batas at ikumpra ito sa mga hindi tama o kaya disinformation," he added. The senator, who authored the law in 2006 and its amendments in 2013, clarified that the Juvenile Justice Law provides punishment for minors who commit crimes. "Yung bitiw na salita nung bata dito sa video na sinasabi na 'ginawa namin ang krimen dahil alam namin hindi kami mapaparusahan' ay maling impormasyon," Pangilinan explained, stressing that the Maguad killers were imprisoned despite committing the crime when they were minors. "In other words, hindi tama yung sinasabi na dahil menor de edad ay hindi pwede parusahan, dahil yung dalawang involved sa Maguad killings pinarusahan, nakakulong ngayon. Ayaw natin mangyari ang mga 'to," the senator said. "Dapat lang mabigyan ng hustisya ang mga biktima ng karumal-dumal na krimen na galing sa menor de edad subalit hindi tama kapag sinabi na kapag menor de edad dapat pakawalan, number one, dahil kapag pinakawalan yan labag sa batas yan at dapat parusahan yung mga nagpapakawala ng mga menor de edad na nagkasala," he pointed out. Pangilinan explained that minors who committed serious offenses, such as rape and homicide, must be in mandatory confinement of not less than one year. This could be extended to three years or more depending on the court's ruling. The senator cited the full implementation of the Juvenile Justice Law in Valenzuela City when Senator Win Gatchalian was then mayor. He shared that 70% of the children in conflict with the law who underwent the rehabilitation and diversion program were able to lead normal lives once more. "We welcome this opportunity na magkaroon talaga ng diskusyon, makita ang maganda sa batas, makita ang kakulangan sa implementasyon, at tingnan din natin itong usapin nung lowering of the age," Pangilinan said, though maintaining that 10 years old is too young to be held criminally responsible since there are provisions to put them in mandatory confinement under the current law. Pangilinan thanked Padilla for his support in fully implementing the JJ Law, stressing that protecting children in conflict with the law requires both compassion and accountability. Pangilinan, principal author of the law, said Padilla's backing strengthens ongoing efforts to ensure that rehabilitation, education, and reintegration—not mere punishment—remain at the heart of the country's juvenile justice system. Note: See session proceedings at 1:51:00-2:10:00 in this video for additional context: https://www.facebook.com/senateph/videos/2321237411612726

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.