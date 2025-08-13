H.R. 2876, University of Utah Research Park Act

H.R. 2876 would confirm the acceptability of the University of Utah’s ongoing use of a 594‑acre parcel of land. In 1968, the Department of the Interior conveyed the land to the university under the condition that it be used for public purposes. The university established and is currently operating an academic research park on the land, which houses technology, education, and medical facilities. The bill also would allow the university to develop student housing and a transit hub on the land and to use the area for other purposes related to the research park. Because those uses would have no cost to the federal government, CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 2876 would have no effect on the federal budget.

