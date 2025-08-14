B2C Mobility Sharing Market CAGR to be at 22.7% from 2025 to 2029 | $150.61 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The B2C Mobility Sharing Market?

The market size for B2C mobility sharing has seen impressive growth in the past few years. Predictions suggest a climb in value from $54 billion in 2024 to a robust $66.46 billion in 2025, which represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. Factors influencing this growth during the past include increased urbanization and population density, elevated levels of traffic congestion, growing environmental awareness, the increased prevalence of smartphones, shifting consumer behaviors, governmental support and regulations, and consumer cost savings.

The market size of B2C mobility sharing is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years. It's projected to reach $150.62 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. This growth during the prediction period can be ascribed to factors such as dynamic pricing techniques, customer relations and loyalty schemes, objectives for reducing climate change, emphasis on universal access, the rise of new business models, and informed decision making based on data. Key trends during this timeframe encompass the development of micro-mobility services, the integration of various mobility methods, touchless payments and digital wallets, association with public transportation, and invention in accessibility.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global B2C Mobility Sharing Market?

Expanding B2C mobility sharing market is increasingly driven by the proliferation of connected vehicles. These are motor vehicles outfitted with internet access and local area network capabilities, enabling communication with other vehicles to improve real-time vehicle interaction and consumer experiences. Such vehicles can sync with smartphones for performance monitoring as well. In the context of B2C mobility sharing, these connected vehicles continuously transmit and receive data to enhance security, enable live vehicle tracking, and facilitate fleet management—ultimately providing uninterrupted mobility service to drivers and fleet owners. In a recent development, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)—an UK-based trade association—announced in February 2024 that Britain had achieved the milestone of introducing the one-millionth battery electric connected car (BEV) into circulation. This corresponded to a significant growth of 8.2% in the new car market in January 2024. Notably, the registration of 20,935 BEVs in January 2024 was a substantial increase of 21.0% compared to the previous year. Thus, the surge in the usage of both connected vehicles and smartphones is significantly propelling the growth of the B2C mobility sharing market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The B2C Mobility Sharing Market?

Major players in the B2C Mobility Sharing include:

• Avis Budget Group Inc.

• Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd.

• Bolt Technology OÜ

• Cabify SA

• Careem Networks LLC

• Enterprise Holdings Inc.

• Europcar Group SA

• Grab Holdings Inc.

• The Hertz Corporation

• Lyft Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The B2C Mobility Sharing Industry?

The rise of technological development is a prominent trend being observed in the B2C mobility sharing market. The key companies in this market are highly concentrated on producing electrically powered two- and three-wheelers with the aim to solidify their market stand. A prime example of this is KINETIC GREEN ENERGY AND POWER SOLUTIONS LIMITED, an Indian firm specializing in electric vehicles and renewable energy solutions, which introduced eLuna in September 2022. This inventive vehicle is tailored to meet the escalating demand for eco-friendly urban travel and brings a mix of fashion, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology. It stands out with its lightweight constructed body and a high-power lithium-ion battery that ensures commendable limits and performance on urban routes.

What Segments Are Covered In The B2C Mobility Sharing Market Report?

The b2c mobility sharingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Model: Car Sharing, Bike Sharing, Scooter Sharing, Ride-Hailing, Other Service Model

2) By Vehicle: Cars, Two Wheelers, Other Vehicle

3) By Level of Automation: Semi-Automated Vehicle, Fully Automated Vehicle

4) By Application: Short Trips (5 Km or Less), Medium And Long Distance (5-15 Km), Long-distance(More Than 15 Kilometers)

Subsegments:

1) By Car Sharing: Peer-To-Peer Car Sharing, Traditional Car Sharing, One-Way Car Sharing

2) By Bike Sharing: Traditional Bike Sharing, Electric Bike Sharing

3) By Scooter Sharing: Electric Scooter Sharing, Manual Scooter Sharing

4) By Ride-Hailing: App-Based Ride-Hailing, Taxi Aggregator Services

5) By Other Service Model: Shuttle Services, Van Pooling, Carpooling Services

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global B2C Mobility Sharing Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the dominant region in the B2C Mobility Sharing market. The comprehensive report sheds light on various regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

