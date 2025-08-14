Underwater Drone Market Estimated at USD 15.4 Billion by 2031: AMR

Surge in deep-water offshore oil & gas exploration, demand for underwater drones for defense, security applications, growth in demand for oceanographic research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Underwater drone market size garnered $3.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $15.4 billion by 2031, manifesting with a CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2031.The global underwater drone market is growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from the forecast period 2022 to 2031 growth of underwater artificial intelligence systems for autonomous underwater vehicles improving the overall performance of the operation and increasing capital expenditure of gas & offshore oil companies. Moreover, “By type, the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) dominated the global underwater drones market in 2021, in terms of revenue, and is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. By application, the defense and security segment incurs a higher share. By propulsion system, electric system segment dominates the underwater drones market in 2021, in terms of revenue. At present, North America is the highest revenue contributor, followed by Asia-Pacific.Request Sample Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08682 The underwater drones are equipped with cameras, sensors, and sampling tools to gather different kinds of data and are used for various applications such as oceanographic research, support in drilling and subsea construction to perform offshore oil & gas exploration, marine archaeology, mine counter-measures, reconnaissance, and forward observation by the military forces among others. The underwater drone covers a wider area relative to human drivers with lesser time. Moreover, it provides a much closer examination of underwater objects or sea beds.The research provides detailed segmentation of the global underwater drone market based on type, propulsion system, application, product type, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Procure Complete Research Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/underwater-drone-market/purchase-options Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global underwater drone market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.Leading market players of the global underwater drone market analyzed in the research include Bluefin Robotics Corporation, ECA Group, kongsberg maritime, Oceaneering International, Inc., Saab Seaeye Ltd, TechnipFMC plc, The Boeing Company, Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, teledyne marine.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08682 The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global underwater drone industry . These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Similar Reports We Have on Drone Industry:Submarine Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/submarine-market-A10675 Drone Transponders Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-transponders-market-A14076 Submarine Combat Systems Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/submarine-combat-systems-market-A06202 Inspection Drones in Confined Space Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/inspection-drones-in-confined-space-market-A13308

