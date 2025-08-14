Airport Ground And Cargo Handling Services Market to Reach USD $37.87 Billion by 2029 at 8.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Airport Ground And Cargo Handling Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Airport Ground And Cargo Handling Services Market?

The market size of airport ground and cargo handling services has seen significant growth in recent years, and it's projected to expand from $25.36 billion in 2024 to $27.24 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth seen in the past is due to factors such as safety and security protocols, market competition, global trading trends, concerns over the environment, and the expansion of air travel.

In the coming years, the market size for airport ground and cargo handling services is projected to witness robust growth. The market is expected to expand to $37.88 billion by 2029, with an 8.6% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). Factors contributing to growth in the forecast period include global commerce trends, the increased demand for specialized services, sustainability efforts, an emphasis on touch-free solutions, and the recovery of air travel. Key trends for the forecast period are strategic collaborations, product innovations, advancement in material technologies, an emphasis on efficiency and cost reduction, safety and security measures, as well as airline alliances and partnerships.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Airport Ground And Cargo Handling Services Global Market Growth?

The surge in air freight cargo necessity is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the airport ground and cargo handling services market in the future. This shipment process involves the transportation of goods through a commissioned or regular air carrier. Changes in consumer preferences and the burgeoning E-commerce sector have elevated the need for air freight cargo due to its quick and delivery on the same day. This shipping method requires a reliable and speedy time handling technique, hence elevating the need for airport ground and cargo handling services to minimize standstill time resulting in decreased emissions at airports. For example, a study by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, an American government agency, suggests that the freight value will rise quicker than the transported goods volume, escalating from $926 per ton in 2023 to $1,256 per ton by 2050, modified for inflation. Therefore, the hike in air freight cargo demand will be a catalyst for the growth of the airport ground and cargo handling services market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Airport Ground And Cargo Handling Services Market?

Major players in the Airport Ground And Cargo Handling Services include:

• Aviapartner N.V.

• Swissport International AG

• Worldwide Flight Services Inc.

• Alvest Group Company Limited

• Mallaghan Engineering Limited

• MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmbH & Co. KG

• Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd.

• JBT AeroTech Corporation

• Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

• Airport Associates

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Airport Ground And Cargo Handling Services Market?

Major corporations in the airport ground and cargo handling services market are focusing on the creation of novel products like services for battery-operated equipment. This is aimed towards extending their customer reach and increasing sales volume and revenue. Services for electrically-powered support apparatus refer to maintenance, operational aid, and repair for machinery or automobiles run by battery power. For example, UL Solutions, a company based out of the United States specializing in safety science, initiated a service in October 2022 for evaluating electric airport ground support equipment which use lithium-ion batteries. The particular aspect of this newly introduced service lies in its capability to line up electric ground support machines with the UL 5840:2022 Standard – a standard set for electrical systems of battery-operated airport ground support. UL 5840 lists out precise safety measures, with particular attention to the potential risks of fire, electric shocks, and explosions that are associated with lithium-ion battery-operated ground support machines at airports. Importantly, it also provides guidelines for adapting lithium-ion batteries to traditional diesel-run equipment as part of fleet upgrades. This exceptional service tackles possible problems linked with the use, installation, and upkeep of lithium-ion batteries in ground support equipment, aiding ground handlers in rapidly embracing battery-powered solutions. In this way, it also contributes to lowering airfield emissions.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Airport Ground And Cargo Handling Services Market Report?

The airport ground and cargo handling servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Airport Type: Domestic, International

2) By Services: Passenger Handling, Baggage handling, Cargo And Mail Handling, Aircraft Handling, Ramp Handling

3) By Infrastructure Type: Greenfield Airport, Brownfield Airport

Subsegments:

1) By Domestic: Passenger Ground Handling Services, Cargo Handling Services, Ramp Services, Baggage Handling Services

2) By International: Passenger Ground Handling Services, Cargo Handling Services, Ramp Services, Baggage Handling Services, Customs Clearance Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Airport Ground And Cargo Handling Services Industry?

In 2024, North America led the market share in airport ground and cargo handling services, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report on the market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

