Aerchain Wins Accenture Ventures Tech Next Challenge 2025

Gaurav Guha, Head of Enterprise Sales at Aerchain, accepting the award

Aerchain, an enterprise multi-agent autonomous sourcing suite, has been awarded first place in the prestigious Accenture Ventures Tech Next Challenge 2025.

Our AI-native system automates repetitive tasks so that leaders can focus on strategy and value creation. This win will unlock a level of agility and transparency for the procurement industry!” — Harsha Kadimisetty, CEO & Co-Founder @ Aerchain

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 300 startups participated in this year’s Accenture Ventures Tech Next challenge. Among which, Aerchain topped the Enterprise Function Agents Category for its AI native platform that transforms procurement with intelligent automation.

The challenge awards innovative AI solutions with proven scalability and measurable business impact. This year’s focus was on products and platforms delivering practical applications of autonomous AI to reimagine business functions.

This recognition reinforces Aerchain’s mission to simplify procurement by automating sourcing tasks while still keeping strategic decisions with procurement leaders.

Its modular, multi-agent suite deploys agentic AI, to manage sourcing, negotiation, invoice automation, and supplier evaluation. These agents work together in real time to deliver optimal sourcing decisions. Today, Aerchain operates in 30+ countries, managing over $15 billion in enterprise spend. It is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing S2P enterprise solutions, adding an AI-driven intelligence layer that can boost procurement efficiency up to 10X.

As part of the award, Aerchain will collaborate with Accenture to innovate on AI-driven sourcing solutions for global clients, expanding its reach and integrations. In addition, Aerchain will gain access to exclusive partner benefits, including NVIDIA’s Inception program and AWS cloud credits.

About Aerchain

Aerchain is an AI-native autonomous sourcing suite that automates and optimizes the entire procurement lifecycle from intake request to bid negotiation and award decisions. Its modular multi-agent architecture leverages no-code workflows to provide business users with control, while intelligent, self-learning AI agents continuously enhance sourcing effectiveness.

For more information, visit Aerchain’s website: https://www.aerchain.io/

