GyroGear Names Christopher Weathers VP, N. America to Lead US Rollout of GyroGlove® for Parkinson’s and Essential Tremor

Medtech veteran to speed US rollout of wearable gyroscopic device that steadies tremors, expanding access for vets, Parkinson’s and other movement disorders.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GyroGear, the pioneering medical technology company behind the award-winning GyroGlove® hand tremor stabilizer, today announced the appointment of Christopher Weathers as Vice President, North America. Weathers will oversee the U.S. market launch of the GyroGlove®, a groundbreaking wearable device designed to help individuals with Parkinson’s disease, Essential Tremor, and other movement disorders regain control of their hands and daily activities. His immediate focus will be building a nationwide sales network, securing reimbursement pathways, and forging strategic healthcare partnerships.

With more than two decades of experience in the medical device and healthcare industries, Weathers brings a proven track record from global leaders such as Abbott Laboratories, where he held a Director role, and Johnson & Johnson, where he served as both a Director and Area Vice President, as well as leadership roles with several high-growth startups. His expertise spans sales leadership, commercial strategy, and market development for both established and disruptive medical technologies.

A key priority for Weathers will be building and equipping a team of highly skilled independent sales representatives to drive adoption of the GyroGlove® across targeted U.S. markets. These representatives will focus on neurology specialists, physiotherapy and movement disorder clinics, and leading healthcare systems to ensure the technology reaches the patients who will benefit most.

The GyroGlove®—a first-of-its-kind wearable device that uses advanced gyroscopic technology to stabilize hand tremors in real time—offers a non-invasive solution for individuals living with Parkinson’s disease, Essential Tremor, and other movement disorders. Through GyroGear’s partnership with Lovell® Government Services, the device is fully covered for U.S. veterans and patients within government medical systems. GyroGear is also actively pursuing reimbursement through Medicare and private insurers to make the GyroGlove® accessible to a broader patient population.

"Chris’s leadership experience at top-tier medtech companies, combined with his proven ability to build high-performing sales teams, makes him an exceptional choice to lead our U.S. launch," said John Piontkowski, Head of Commercialization at GyroGear. "His immediate focus on establishing a dedicated sales network will help ensure the GyroGlove® reaches the people who need it most—without delay."

Weathers expressed his enthusiasm for joining GyroGear at this pivotal stage: "The GyroGlove® is unlike anything I’ve seen in my career—a truly transformative technology with the potential to change millions of lives. I’m eager to bring it to the U.S. market, build a world-class sales force, and ensure it gets into the hands of those who will benefit the most."

The GyroGlove® is FDA registered and currently available, with initial distribution centered on the Veterans Health Administration.

GyroGear is a medical technology company dedicated to developing innovative, wearable solutions that help people regain control over their daily lives. Founded in London, with its U.S. base in Boston, GyroGear is best known for the GyroGlove®, a first-of-its-kind hand stabilizer that uses gyroscopic technology to counteract tremors in real time. For more information, visit www.gyrogear.co.

