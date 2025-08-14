Chocolate Confectionery Market Set to Reach $221.62 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company's Chocolate Confectionery Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Chocolate Confectionery Market Through 2025?
In recent times, the size of the chocolate confectionery market has been on a consistent rise. The market is projected to expand from a value of $179.61 billion in 2024 to about $186.6 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The previous growth can be linked to factors such as globalization and the broadening of trade, changes in consumer tastes, strategies related to marketing and branding, economic pattern shifts and affordability, and changes in the price of cocoa.

The size of the chocolate confectionery market is projected to experience consistent growth in the coming years, reaching a valuation of $221.63 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 4.4%. This increase during the forecast period can be credited to the introduction of innovative products, the burgeoning demand for luxury chocolates, the shift in snacking habits, the broadening of online shopping platforms, and the focus on clean and natural components. Major future trends largely consist of the preference for health and wellness, sustainable and ethically-sourced products, innovative flavors and variety, expansion of the premium and luxury sector, and the evolving convenience and snacking culture.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Chocolate Confectionery Market?
With the rise in chocolate consumption, the chocolate confectionery market is predicted to experience significant growth. The term 'chocolate consumption' implies the aggregate quantity of chocolate eaten by an individual or a community over a certain period. The soaring demand for chocolate among people of differing age groups is likely to stimulate the production of more chocolate and associated products within chocolate confectioneries. For instance, the National Confectioners Association (NCA), a US trade body promoting products like chocolate, candy, gum, and mint, reported in March 2023 that total sales of chocolate in 2022 reached $18.2 billion, a jump of 9.1% compared to the preceding year. Additionally, the cumulative revenue from chocolate sales in 2022 amounted to $23.9 billion. Thus, the escalating demand for chocolate is set to fuel the expansion of the chocolate confectionery market in the future.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Chocolate Confectionery Market?
Major players in the Chocolate Confectionery include:

• Barry Callebaut AG
• Mondelez International Inc.
• Nestlé S.A.
• The Hershey Company
• Ferrero Group
• Mars Incorporated
• Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.
• Grupo Arcor
• Chocoladenfabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG
• Ghirardelli Chocolate Co.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Chocolate Confectionery Market In The Future?
The emergence of product innovations has become a significant trend in the chocolate confectionery market. The main players in the market are concentrating on the development of new offerings in order to maintain their market standing. For example, in November 2022, Fabelle, a luxury chocolate brand owned by India-based ITC Limited, unveiled Fabelle Finesse, acclaimed as the world's finest chocolate. A revolutionary technology implemented by ITC, known as the Cocoa Finesser, enables Fabelle to produce chocolates that are as thin as seven microns. This technology aids in achieving a previously unattainable level of fineness in chocolate particles, beyond what could be achieved by the conventional refining process.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Chocolate Confectionery Market
The chocolate confectionerymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate
2) By Application: Food, Beverages
3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Specialist Retailers, Convenience Stores, Online Channel, Other Distributions

Subsegments:
1) By Milk Chocolate: Standard Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate With Nuts, Milk Chocolate With Caramel, Milk Chocolate With Fruit
2) By Dark Chocolate: Semi-Sweet Dark Chocolate, Bittersweet Dark Chocolate, Extra Dark Chocolate, Dark Chocolate With Spices
3) By White Chocolate: Standard White Chocolate, White Chocolate With Fruit, White Chocolate With Nuts, White Chocolate With Herbs Or Spices

Global Chocolate Confectionery Market - Regional Insights
In 2024, Europe led in the chocolate market and predictions show continued growth. The report on the chocolate market encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company

