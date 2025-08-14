Good Life by Gina Packaging Design by Antonia Skaraki Wins Bronze in A' Design Award

Good Life by Gina

Antonia Skaraki's Innovative Packaging Design for Good Life by Gina Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award in the Packaging Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Antonia Skaraki 's innovative work "Good Life by Gina" as the Bronze Winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity, functionality, and sustainability of Skaraki's design within the competitive packaging industry.The award-winning packaging design for "Good Life by Gina" showcases Skaraki's commitment to addressing current trends and needs within the packaging industry. By incorporating sustainable materials, such as recycled paper and biodegradable plastics, the design aligns with the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions. Moreover, the packaging's elegant aesthetics and user-friendly features demonstrate Skaraki's ability to balance form and function effectively.Skaraki's design for "Good Life by Gina" stands out in the market through its harmonious blend of nature and science. The packaging features the Greek alchemical symbol for salt, representing purification, which reflects the product's remarkable natural content. The radiant circular logo, inspired by the sun, face, and earth, captures the holistic Greek philosophy and conveys the essence of transformation and the energy of life. The design's purity and simplicity, combined with its innovative use of sustainable materials, set it apart from competitors.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a testament to Antonia Skaraki's dedication to excellence and innovation in packaging design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further exploration of sustainable practices and user-centric design solutions. The award also motivates Skaraki and her team to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and functionality in the packaging industry.Interested parties may learn more about Antonia Skaraki's award-winning packaging design for "Good Life by Gina" by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website:About A|S Strategy, Branding & CommunicationWe've been around for 30 years. And turn younger by the day. We're one solid team of 8 different characters. We believe creativity can change the world. We take our work seriously but not ourselves. Before we analyze a product, we sense its aura. Before we categorize it, we feel its power. We have the passion to make a difference and the knowledge to support it. We walk first then run. We don't look troubled when troubleshooting. Every idea is a positioning on life. Every client is unique.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding packaging designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. This prestigious award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who develop innovative solutions that enhance user experience and contribute positively to industry standards. Winning designs in the Packaging Design category are evaluated based on criteria such as sustainability, functionality, aesthetics, material choice, brand identity reflection, and technical excellence. The Bronze A' Design Award signifies a notable achievement, highlighting the designer's ability to create packaging that effectively combines form and function while addressing the specific needs of the target market.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from innovative packaging designers, design agencies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The competition aims to showcase exceptional packaging design capabilities and inspire future trends, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the industry. By participating in the A' Design Award for Packaging, entrants gain the opportunity to earn global recognition for their design excellence and increase their status within this highly competitive field. Discover more about the A' Design Awards , explore the distinguished jury members, view past laureates, and submit your own groundbreaking projects at:

