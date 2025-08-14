Cold Plasma Market CAGR to be at 17.6% from 2025 to 2029 | $6.93 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Cold Plasma Market?

Over the past few years, the cold plasma market has witnessed a significant expansion. Its value is projected to increase from $3.16 billion in 2024 to $3.62 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The substantial growth observed in the historical period can be traced back to advancements in the medical and healthcare sectors, expansion of the food industry, development in the aviation sector, and the rise of emerging markets.

The market size of cold plasma is set to experience significant expansion in the coming years, culminating in an estimated value of $6.93 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The growth during the projected period can be credited to a rise in demand for water and air purification, an expansion in the electronics industry, and a surge in research and development activities supported by government initiatives. The major trends anticipated within this period consist of environment-friendly and sustainable solutions, the integration of nanotechnology, the development of compact and portable devices, as well as the incorporation of AI and automation, and a surge in industry collaborations.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Cold Plasma Market?

The surge in the implementation of cold plasma technology in multiple sectors is projected to fuel the cold plasma market's expansion. Cold plasma technology is gaining traction in both medical and industrial fields, including healthcare apparatus and diagnostic techniques. Cold plasma therapy is being touted as a promising solution for the ongoing COVID-19 predicament. Cold plasma carries the ability to eliminate bacteria, especially those resistant to drugs, averting further infections, and enabling the management of chronic sores. Cold plasma also contributes to the hydrophilization process in the textile field, preparing protective clothing and sterile materials to decrease the number of microorganisms. For instance, based on data from the World Health Organization in October 2022, it is predicted that by 2030, 1 out of every 6 people worldwide will be 60 or greater, and it is expected to surge to 2.1 billion elderly individuals by 2050. Increasing numbers of aged and diabetic people lead to chronic wounds like foot ulcers, propelling the overall market. Consequently, the growing use of cold plasma across different sectors is contributing to the expansion of the cold plasma market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Cold Plasma Market?

Major players in the Cold Plasma include:

• Ethicon Inc.

• Baxter International Inc.

• 3M Company

• Smith & Nephew plc.

• Nordson Corporation

• Plasma Etch Inc.

• Adtech Plasma Technology Co. Ltd.

• P2i Limited

• Relyon Plasma GmbH

• Henniker Plasma Treatment

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Cold Plasma Industry?

In the cold plasma market, technological innovations are becoming increasingly popular. This trend is exemplified by Nordson Corporation, an American firm specializing in the production and dispensing of equipment. The company recently unveiled the MARCH MegaVIATM Plasma Treatment System, a new tool designed for large panels used in printed circuit board manufacturing. The MegaVIATM system offers an increase in panel loading capacity by over 54%, with a minimal footprint expansion of just 2% and total measurements of 1652mm W x 1782mm D x 2326mm H. The new platform ensures high levels of process reliability and plasma treatment uniformity for PCB panels.

What Segments Are Covered In The Cold Plasma Market Report?

The cold plasmamarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Regime: Atmospheric Cold Plasma, Low-Pressure Cold Plasma

2) By Technology: Remote Treatment, Direct Treatment, Electrode Contact

3) By Application: Wound Healing, Blood Coagulation, Dentistry, Cancer Treatment, Other Medical Applications

4) By End Use Sector: Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductors, Food Processing & Packaging, Medical, Aerospace, Polymers & Plastics, Other End-User Sector

Subsegments:

1) By Atmospheric Cold Plasma: Dielectric Barrier Discharge (DBD) Plasma, Atmospheric Pressure Plasma Jet (APPJ), Gliding Arc Plasma

2) By Low-Pressure Cold Plasma: Radio Frequency (RF) Plasma, Microwave Plasma, Pulsed Plasma Discharge

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Cold Plasma Market?

In 2024, the region leading the cold plasma market was Asia-Pacific. During the forecast period, North America is projected to experience the highest growth rate. The cold plasma market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

