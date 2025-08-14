Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Carbonated Soft Drinks Market?

In recent times, the market size of carbonated soft drinks has shown consistent growth. The market value will rise from $120.53 billion in 2024 to $123.57 billion in 2025, projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%. Various contributing factors for this growth during the historical period include consumer convenience demands, the worldwide expansion of beverage brands, effective marketing and branding techniques, modern fast-paced lifestyle, cost-effectiveness and easy access, as well as the introduction of innovative and varied flavors.

Steady expansion is anticipated in the carbonated soft drinks market over the next few years, with the market projected to climb to ""$138.7 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. Factors contributing to this expected growth through the prediction period include novel developments in low-calorie and functional beverages, efforts towards sustainability, craft and artisanal drinks' emergence, regulatory interventions and sugar taxes, along with health and wellness trends. The predictive cycle will witness significant trends like e-commerce and digital marketing, furtherance of flavored and functional beverages, rising fascination towards premium and artisanal soft drinks, sustainable and environment-friendly packaging methods, ascendance of premium mixers for cocktails.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Carbonated Soft Drinks Global Market Growth?

The expansion of the carbonated soft drinks industry is predicted to be fueled by an increase in recreational activities. Recreational activities, which are fun and stimulating pursuits usually engaged in during free time, often involve the consumption of carbonated beverages to maintain hydration. These drinks also often incorporate various additives to cater to the consumer's desire for a mental uplift. For example, data from the Outdoor Industry Association (OIA), a non-profit organization based in the US, shows that in 2022, the number of people participating in outdoor activities rose by 2.3%, hitting a record 168.1 million. That's 55% of the US population aged six and up. This elevation in recreational activities, therefore, is expected to drive growth in the carbonated soft drinks market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Carbonated Soft Drinks Market?

Major players in the Carbonated Soft Drinks include:

• PepsiCo Inc.

• Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

• Monster Energy Company

• National Beverage Corporation

• Jones Soda Co.

• Refresco Group B.V.

• Suntory Beverage & Food Limited

• Postobon S.A.

• Parle Agro Private Limited

• Britvic Soft Drinks Limited

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Carbonated Soft Drinks Market?

The emergence of product innovations is a significant trend observed in the carbonated soft drinks market. Major firms within the industry are focusing on introducing novel offerings to solidify their market standing. For example, Pepsi, an American food and beverage firm, unveiled its upgraded Pepsi Zero Sugar in January 2023. The revamped formula includes a new sweetening methodology intended to provide a more intense and refreshing flavor in comparison to earlier versions. The caffeine content has been configured to match regular Pepsi, aiming to give regular Pepsi drinkers a more recognizable experience while benefiting from a sugar-free variant.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Report?

The carbonated soft drinksmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Softdrinks, Carbonated Water, Sports And Energy Drinks, Other Products

2) By Flavor: Cola, Citrus, Other Flavors

3) By Packaging: Bottles, Cans

4) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets, Supermarkets And Mass Merchandisers, Convenience Stores And Gas Stations, Food Service Outlets, Online Stores And D2C, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Soft Drinks: Cola, Lemon-Lime, Root Beer, Other Flavored Soft Drinks

2) By Carbonated Water: Sparkling Water, Flavored Carbonated Water

3) By Sports And Energy Drinks: Sports Drinks (Electrolyte Beverages), Energy Drinks (Caffeinated Beverages)

4) By Other Products: Mixer Drinks (Used In Cocktails), Functional Carbonated Beverages

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Carbonated Soft Drinks Industry?

In 2024, North America led the carbonated soft drinks market. All regions studied in the report on this market include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The projected growth status of the region is also included in the report.

