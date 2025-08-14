Demand for Smart Weapons Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $24.09 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Smart Weapons Market Be By 2025?

There has been a robust growth in the smart weapons market size in the past few years. The market is projected to increase from $16.19 billion in 2024 to $17.64 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth observed in the historic period is a result of external and international sales, an increasing demand for precision-guided munitions (PGMs), a heightened demand for multi-purpose weapons, concentration on electronic warfare and countermeasure techniques, and the appeal for interoperable weapon systems.

The market for smart weapons is projected to experience solid expansion in the coming years. By 2029, it is forecasted to reach a value of $24.09 billion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This growth throughout the anticipated period can be associated with responses to terrorism, budget provisions for defense, incorporation of cybersecurity, the updating of military forces and the increased need for precision attack weapons. Key trends in the forecast period include the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ml), enhanced miniaturization and autonomy, forward-facing energy weapons (dew), anti-drone and anti-missile systems, collaboration between humans and machines, and decision support.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Smart Weapons Market Landscape?

The surge in global and regional instability is fueling the expansion of the smart weapons market. Political instability in neighboring countries is what is referred to as transnational and regional instability. The adoption of smart weapons by various countries is a protective measure against the escalating regional instability and potential threats from neighboring nations. For example, a report released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, a Sweden-based non-profit organization fostering the incorporation of digital technology in academia, revealed that there were 64 multinational peace operations across 38 countries and territories worldwide in May 2023. This exceeded the cumulative number of operations conducted over the last decade. By the close of 2022, international staffing in multilateral peace missions worldwide stood at 114,984, marking a rise of 2.79 percent from the previous year. As such, the escalating transnational and regional instability fosters the growth of the smart weapons market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Smart Weapons Market?

Major players in the Smart Weapons Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• MBDA Incorporated

• Orbital ATK Inc.

• General Dynamics Corporation

• BAE Systems plc.

• The Boeing Company

• Textron Inc.

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Rheinmetall AG

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Smart Weapons Industry?

Leading businesses within the smart weapons industry are prioritizing the invention of novel technologies, including EDGE smart weapons. These advancements aim to maximize accuracy, minimize unintentional harm, and boost overall battlefield efficacy. The term EDGE Smart Weapons designates advanced, precision-steered ammunition that employs state-of-the-art technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning along with sophisticated sensors to improve precision and functional efficiency. As an example, in November 2023, the American aerospace entity known as General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. unveiled the MQ-9B SkyGuardian RPA. This model offers over 40 hours of continuous endurance, elevated surveillance capacities via high-resolution sensors, and has the capability to operate safely amidst commercial aircraft in civil airspace. Its interchangeable design allows for adaptable payload integration, thus making it flexible for a variety of military and humanitarian missions alike. There is an emerging trend of strategic partnerships and collaborations gaining traction in the smart weapons market. For instance, in February 2021, a contract of ten years was signed between German vehicle and weapons manufacturer Rheinmetall Denel Munition and American defense and aerospace technology corporation Northrop Grumman for the development of munition technologies intended for prospective artillery operations. As part of this deal, 155mm artillery rounds will be equipped with an incorporated M1156 precision guidance kit, concentrating on precision-guided enhanced range artillery ammunition solutions (PGK).

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Smart Weapons Market

The smart weapons market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Air-to-ground Missiles, Surface-to-air Missiles, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons, Directed Energy Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions, Electromagnetic Pulse Weapons, Smart Bullets, Other Smart Weapons

2) By Platform: Air, Naval, Land

3) By Technology: Laser Guidance, Infrared Guidance, Radar Guidance, Satellite Guidance

Subsegments:

1) By Air-to-Ground Missiles: Guided Missiles, Tactical Missiles, Stand-off Missiles

2) By Surface-to-Air Missiles: Short-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles, Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles, Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles

3) By Smart Bombs: Laser-Guided Bombs, GPS-Guided Bombs, Inertial Guidance Bombs

4) By Sensor-Fused Weapons: Multi-Sensor Guided Munitions, Advanced Targeting Systems

5) By Directed Energy Weapons: Laser Weapons, High-Powered Microwave Weapons, Particle Beam Weapons

6) By Precision Artillery Munitions: Precision-Guided Projectiles, Smart Shells, Mortars with Guidance Systems

7) By Electromagnetic Pulse Weapons: High-Power Microwave Weapons, Nuclear and Non-Nuclear EMP Weapons

8) By Smart Bullets: Guided Projectiles, Smart Ammunition with Targeting Systems

9) By Other Smart Weapons: Autonomous Weapon Systems, Swarm Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Advanced Non-Lethal Weapons

View the full smart weapons market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-weapons-global-market-report

Smart Weapons Market Regional Insights

In the Smart Weapons Global Market Report 2025, North America held the dominant market position in 2024 and is anticipated to continue its swift growth during the forecasted period. The report encompassed all of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

