Chromatography Resins Market to Reach $4.72 Billion by 2029 with 10.6% CAGR

Chromatography Resins Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Chromatography Resins Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Chromatography Resins Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the market size for chromatography resins has experienced significant growth. The market, which was valued at $2.95 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $3.15 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Factors such as the expansion in biopharmaceutical production, surge in analytical and research applications, growth in the pharmaceutical industry, and an increase in academic and clinical research have all contributed to the growth registered during the historical period.

Expectations are high for a swift expansion in the chromatography resins market in the coming years, with projections reaching up to $4.72 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. Factors contributing to this predicted growth over the forecast period include an increase in drug development, research in precision medicine, regulatory and quality standards enhancements, the growth of emerging markets, and the rise of green chemistry initiatives. Noteworthy trends expected to shape the forecast period include the introduction of new separation technologies, progress in technology, customized resin solutions, innovations in the industrial and biotech sectors, and the development of advanced chromatography methods.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Chromatography Resins Market?

The global increase in cancer cases is anticipated to boost the chromatography resins market. Monoclonal antibodies, a type of targeted cancer treatment, and other biomolecules are purified and captured using chromatography resins. Therefore, as cancer rates rise, so too is the demand for chromatography resins expected to increase. For example, as per the American Cancer Society's January 2022 report, there were around 1.9 million new diagnoses and 609,360 deaths caused by cancer in the US, totaling approximately 1,670 deaths per day. The four most common types of cancer worldwide - lung, prostate, colorectal, and breast cancer in women - account for 43% of all new cancer diagnoses. Therefore, the growing occurrence of cancer is likely to drive up the demand for cancer treatments, leading to an increased demand for monoclonal antibodies, in turn fueling the chromatography resins market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Chromatography Resins Market?

Major players in the Chromatography Resin include:

• Merck KGaA

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• GE Healthcare Life Sciences

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Purolite Corporation

• W. R. Grace and Company

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Tosoh Corporation

• Danaher Corporation

• Repligen Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Chromatography Resins Market?

Leading businesses in the chromatography resins market are innovating by developing technologically superior solutions like protein A chromatography resins, designed to improve specificity and efficacy in antibody purification. Protein A chromatography resin, a type of specialized resin utilized in affinity chromatography, is employed to purify antibodies by binding to the Fc zone of immunoglobulins, specifically IgG, due to its high affinity with Protein A. In June 2024, for example, Ecolab Inc., an American chemical firm, unveiled DurA Cycle, a protein A chromatography resin intended for large-scale purification procedures. DurA Cycle is custom-made for the mass production of monoclonal antibodies, a process where managing cost of production is critical for biologic drug creators. This groundbreaking resin enables biotechnology manufacturers to augment their production efficiencies, reduce costs, and hasten the development of new treatments.

How Is The Chromatography Resins Market Segmented?

The chromatography resinsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Native, Synthetic

2) By Technology Type: Affinity Chromatography, Anion Exchange Chromatography, Cation Exchange Chromatography, Size Exclusion, Hydrophobic Interaction

3) By Application: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology, Food And Beverage, Water And Environmental Analysis, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Native: Natural Protein Resins, Natural Polysaccharide Resins

2) By Synthetic: Polymer-based Resins, Bead-based Resins, Monolithic Resins

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Chromatography Resins Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the chromatography resins market. The market is anticipated to grow fastest in the Asia-Pacific region. The report on the chromatography resins market incorporates various regions, such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

