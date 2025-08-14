Satellite Manufacturing And Launch Systems Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Satellite Manufacturing And Launch Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Satellite Manufacturing And Launch Systems Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for satellite manufacturing and launch systems has seen significant growth over the past few years. It is projected to rise from $27.25 billion in 2024 to $29.6 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The apparent growth during the historic period is due to factors such as space exploration and satellite deployments, defense and national security applications, the upsurge in demand for commercial satellite communication services, increase in the need for earth observation satellites, as well as global navigation and positioning systems.

The market for satellite manufacturing and launch systems is predicted to experience substantial growth in the coming years, swelling to a value of $40.97 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This projected growth over the forecast period can be credited to factors like the manufacturing of small satellites and constellations, the creation of mega-constellations for worldwide connectivity, the rapid deployment and replacement of satellites, efforts to mitigate space debris and maintain sustainability, endeavours in space mining and resource exploration, and advances in satellite propulsion and power systems. The forecast period also expects trends such as 3D-printed satellite components, the development of cubesat and nano-satellite technologies, the ability for on-orbit servicing and refuelling, the implementation of AI for autonomous satellite operations, the emergence of satellite-as-a-service (saas) business models, and the use of reusable satellite launch systems.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Satellite Manufacturing And Launch Systems Market?

The surge in the need for satellites in the civil or government, commercial, and military spaces is a significant driver of expansion in the satellite manufacturing and launch market. Military forces worldwide are integrating satellite technologies rapidly to improve their defense assets. Several global defense forces and government agencies are conducting tests and experiments to develop facilities that can launch a space attack. Assorted forms of space warfare include ground-to-space war, where satellites are attacked from earth, space-to-space war, where satellites attack other satellites, and space-to-earth war, where satellites aim at objects on earth. As reported by SpaceNews, an NGO based in the US, in 2023, roughly 85% of commercially bought satellites were produced by U.S. manufacturers. Satellite manufacturing revenue saw a 9% rise to $17.2 billion due to flexible software-defined payloads and advanced small satellites. There was a record-breaking 18% increase in commercially bought launches from the previous year, totaling 190. These launches deployed 2,781 commercial satellites, a growth of 20% year over year, largely propelled by SpaceX. As a result, the growing demand for satellites from the civil or governmental, commercial, and military sectors is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the satellite manufacturing and launch market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Satellite Manufacturing And Launch Systems Market?

Major players in the Satellite Manufacturing And Launch Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• ArianeGroup

• Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

• Blue Origin LLC

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Sierra Nevada Corporation

• Thales Group

• Maxar Technologies Inc.

• Dynetics Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Satellite Manufacturing And Launch Systems Market?

The increasing adoption of 3D technology in the production sector is an emerging trend that is shaping the satellite manufacturing and launch systems market. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, enables the production of a final product directly from computer-aided design (CAD) plans. This technique is adopted in the satellite industry to improve cost-efficiency, speed up production, and enhance performance. It is utilized in the creation of various satellite components such as antennae and radiofrequency components. For example, in January 2022, Fleet Space, an Australian firm, made history by creating Alpha, the first fully 3D printed satellite which is set to launch within the next 12 months. This milestone solidifies Fleet Space's status as a global leader in space technology and contributes to Australia's goal to be a frontrunner in this vital industry by merging the advancement, deployment, and servicing of space technology.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Satellite Manufacturing And Launch Systems Market Growth

The satellite manufacturing and launch systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology Type: Satellite Manufacturing, Satellite Launch System

2) By Satellite Type: Lower Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites, Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Satellites, Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit (GEO) Satellites, Beyond GEO Satellites

3) By Application: Commercial Communications, Government Communications, Earth Observation Services, Research and Development, Navigation, Military Surveillance, Scientific Applications, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Military and Government, Commercial, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Satellite Manufacturing: Small Satellites, Medium Satellites, Large Satellites, Satellite Components

2) By Satellite Launch System: Expendable Launch Vehicles (ELVs), Reusable Launch Vehicles (RLVs), Hybrid Launch Vehicles

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Satellite Manufacturing And Launch Systems Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global market in satellite manufacturing and launch systems. The Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the coming period. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

