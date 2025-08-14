Cake And Pastries Market Size Worth $127.3 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Cake And Pastries Market Worth?

The market size for cakes and pastries has seen a robust growth in the past few years. The increase from $91.58 billion in 2024 to $97.69 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% is expected. Influences for this marked rise in the historical duration can be ascribed to shifting consumer habits, festivity and event customs, incorporation of international food traditions, strategic branding and marketing approaches, innovation in tastes and aesthetics, along with the emergence of e-commerce and online bakery stores.

The future of the cake and pastries market appears promising with a forecasted strong growth over the upcoming years. It's projected to reach an impressive ""$127.31 billion by 2029, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The expected growth in the coming years can be linked to elements like individualization and customization, responsible and principled procedures, a concentration on premier and traditional products, an upsurge in precise nutritional goods, and global economic patterns. Key trends during this forecast period encompass the progression of digital bakery services, an increased craving for handcrafted and artisanal items, health-aware baking and ingredient options, the creativity of flavor fusion and mixes, and focus on visual allure and aesthetics.

What Are The Factors Driving The Cake And Pastries Market?

The surge in the demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) and pre-packaged foods is slated to accelerate the rise of the cake and pastries market in the near future. The category of ready-to-eat (RTE) includes a range of foodstuff that have been processed, prepared and typically packaged before being offered up for sale. Preserved, canned or frozen foods, miscellaneous meat and vegetable varieties, snacks, as well as pre-bagged food products constitute packaged food. Due to improved lifestyle and living conditions, individuals are increasingly inclining towards quick or ready-to-eat foods to maintain a healthier diet. Items such as bread, cakes, pastries, cream rolls, cookies, and biscuits that are pre-packaged and ready-to-eat have proven to be highly sought after within the cake and pastry market, owing to their accessibility and the ease of consumption they provide. For example, it is projected by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, a Government department in India, that the worldwide ready-to-eat (RTE) food market will experience a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028. In addition to this, as per Euromonitor's estimation, the retail sales figure for Japan's packaged food sector stood at $216.3 billion in 2022. As a result, the upward trend in demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) and pre-packaged foods is propelling the growth of the cake and pastries market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Cake And Pastries Market?

Major players in the Cake And Pastries include:

• Finsbury Food Group Plc

• Flowers Foods

• Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V

• Hostess Brands lnc.

• McKee Foods Corporation

• Yamazaki Baking Company Ltd.

• Aryzta AG

• BreadTalk Group Private Limited

• Britannia Industries Limited

• Edeka Group

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Cake And Pastries Sector?

Innovating new products is a prevalent trend in the cakes and pastries market. The key companies in this market are consolidating their market position by focusing on product innovation. To illustrate, Entenmann's, a US-based baked goods company, introduced Entenmann's Cake Truffles in October 2022. Entenmann's Cookies & Crème Cake Truffles consist of creamy white chocolate pieces enveloped in a chocolatey coating. Similarly, the Entenmann's Chocolate Delight Cake Truffles feature a smooth and silky chocolate coating. These decadent flavors are sure to satisfy all chocolate aficionados.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Cake And Pastries Market Share?

The cake and pastriesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cakes, Frozen Cakes And Pastries, Pastries, Sweet Pies

2) By Distribution Channel: Super Markets And Hyper Markets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Bakeries, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Food Service, Retail, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Cakes: Celebration Cakes, Dessert Cakes, Cupcakes

2) By Frozen Cakes And Pastries: Frozen Cakes, Frozen Pastries

3) By Pastries: Puff Pastries, Danish Pastries

4) By Sweet Pies: Fruit Pies, Cream Pies

What Are The Regional Trends In The Cake And Pastries Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the cake and pastries market as the largest region. Nevertheless, it's predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the swiftest expansion in this market throughout the projected timeline. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

