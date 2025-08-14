Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $5.71 Billion by 2029

Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for military unmanned underwater vehicles has seen a robust growth in the past few years. The market is expected to expand from $3.95 billion in 2024 to $4.25 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Factors contributing to this growth historically include strategic defense needs, initiatives to modernize the navy, security measures for maritime borders, countermeasures for underwater mines, and environmental monitoring.

Significant growth is anticipated in the military unmanned underwater vehicles market over the coming years, with the market projected to reach $5.71 billion by 2029, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This upsurge during the forecast period is likely due to factors such as the broadening of mission capabilities, the evolution of underwater communications, increased focus on environmental monitoring and research, an amplified role in mine countermeasures, and enhancements in anti-submarine warfare. Notable trends predicted during this period include the development of underwater swarm technology, an increase in collaboration and joint ventures, focus on sustainability and environmental factors, improvements in underwater communication, and the incorporation of artificial intelligence and data analytics.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market?

The escalating defense budget is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the military unmanned underwater vehicles market in the future. The term defense budget pertains to a financial blueprint or funds reserved by a country or government to finance its military and defense operations. An increasing defense budget allows nations to fund the research, procurement, integration, and development of military unmanned underwater vehicles, thereby propelling the growth of the UUV market. For example, a report released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, an organization based in Sweden, in April 2023, noted that global military expenditure witnessed a 3.7 percent real-term rise in 2022, hitting a record peak of $2,240 billion. Impressively, European military expenditure registered a significant 13 percent annual growth. The United States, with a contribution of 39 percent to global military spending in 2022, and China, with a 13 percent contribution, maintained their roles as the leading two spenders. They were trailed by Russia at 3.9 percent, India at 3.6 percent, and Saudi Arabia 3.3 percent. Together, they made up 63 percent of the total worldwide military expenditure for the year, thereby enforcing the idea that swell in defense budgets are escalating the growth of the military unmanned underwater vehicles market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market?

Major players in the Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles include:

• Kongsberg Maritime

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Saab AB

• Atlas Elektronik

• Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

• Boeing

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Gabri SRL

• Eca Group

• International Submarine Engineering

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market?

The emergence of advancements in dispersed naval operations is an emerging trend within the military unmanned underwater vehicles market. Maritime operations, the act of maritime forces seizing or acquiring control, constitute an expression of power from the water. Key market players in the military unmanned underwater vehicles sector are utilizing the developments in dispersed naval operations to reinforce their market positioning. For instance, HII, a shipbuilding firm based in the US, reported in 2022 that the US Navy has selected the REMUS 300 as its forthcoming small unmanned undersea vehicle (SUUV). The REMUS 300 technology was designed to support the progression of distributed marine operations by accomplishing critical underwater tasks.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Growth

The military unmanned underwater vehicles market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Remotely Operated Vehicle, Autonomous Underwater Vehicle

2) By Propulsion System: Electric System, Mechanical System, Hybrid System

3) By Application: Search And Rescue, Defense

Subsegments:

1) By Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV): Observation ROVs, Work-Class ROVs, Micro ROVs

2) By Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV): Tactical AUVs, Survey AUVs, Long-Endurance AUVs

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the majority share in the market for military unmanned underwater vehicles. The market report provides coverage for various regions including the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

