Despite Travel Advisories, These Are the Safest Cities for LGBTQ Travelers During 2025, According to misterb&b

The LGBTQ+ Safety Index (LSI) ranks the 30 safest U.S. cities for travelers amid growing concerns over anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and travel risks.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With travel advisories for trans travelers, and LGBTQ+ communities growing increasingly cautious about domestic travel, misterb&b has released its highly anticipated LGBTQ+ Safety Index (LSI)—a data-driven ranking of the 30 safest U.S. cities for LGBTQ travelers.misterb&b, the world’s largest LGBTQ+ travel platform and community of queer-friendly hosts and hotels, developed the index to help queer travelers safely navigate the evolving landscape of LGBTQ travel. The ranking is based on a composite score using multiple weighted data sources, including booking volume on misterb&b, LGBTQ+ legal protections (HRC MEI, MAP), anti-LGBTQ+ legislation (ACLU), hate crime reports (FBI), and presence of community resources (PFLAG).Top 5 Safest Cities for LGBTQ+ Travelers in 2025:Chicago, ILSeattle, WASan Francisco, CAPortland, ORSan Diego, CAOther notable cities include Honolulu, Albuquerque, Denver, Providence, and Palm Springs.“With increasing travel anxiety among LGBTQ+ travelers - especially trans and nonbinary people - our Safety Index helps identify where LGBTQ+ people can feel most welcomed and protected,” says Matthieu Jost, founder of misterb&b. Jost founded the company after experiencing homophobia while traveling with his partner abroad, sparking the creation of a platform by and for the community.The platform’s new feature, weere, allows LGBTQ+ travelers to connect with like-minded locals and discover queer-friendly spots and social events before they even land; making solo and group travel safer and more vibrant.As the LGBTQ+ travel economy approaches $300 billion, cities in the top rankings are poised to benefit from the growing “rainbow dollar.” The full list and scores are available now on the misterb&b blogs.

