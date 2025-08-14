MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela conducts oversight visits to Gauteng road projects

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela today conducted oversight visits to the P122/1 Road (R57) in Tshwane and the K101 Road project in Midrand,City of Johannesburg.

The visits formed part of ongoing efforts to track and monitor progress on various road projects by the Department. Such visits also serve to ensure that projects are delivered on time and within budget.

In her remarks, the MEC said “we have appointed qualified contractors that are able to do the projects within costs and stipulated time frame”.

These bear testament to the Department’s commitment to delivering high-quality road infrastructure, stimulating economic growth, creating job opportunities, and improving the quality of life for Gauteng residents.

On her visit to the Road K101 project site, the MEC indicated that the project is a major construction infrastructure investment aimed at alleviating congestion in the Midrand area.

Road K101 entails the construction of a dual carriageway from Road D795 in Midrand to the N1 at Brakfontein Road, a total length of approximately 5.4 km as well as construction of three bridges along the route.

Currently at 88%, the project is expected to be completed in the next few months.

On delays regarding this project, the MEC highlighted that “road designs had to be reviewed to accommodate traffic coming from Thembisa and Ivory Park and to also add a bridge”.

“That took a lot of budget and resulted in over-expenditure in the project, however, we are comforted by the fact that with adjustments made, we will be able to finish the projects,” the MEC explained.

She also visited the P122/1 road rehabilitation project which was launched in 2024. The project entails the reconstruction of the existing road, undertaking sinkhole repairs, constructing paved shoulders, cross-drainage and stormwater systems as well as upgrading intersections along the route.

Currently at 66,32%, the project is set to be completed in February 2026.

She indicated the Department has requested contractors to ramp up operations before the rainy season and pleaded for understanding from motorists during this time.

The MEC further expressed gratitude with the process of boosting employment opportunities, procurement of goods and services from local communities. This also provided local SMMEs with opportunities to actively participate in this transformative project.

These projects remain key initiative in Gauteng’s broader strategy to enhance road infrastructure and stimulate economic growth.

