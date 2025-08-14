The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aviation Gas Turbine Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

It will grow to $15.34 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Aviation Gas Turbine Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In the past few years, the size of the aviation gas turbine market has seen considerable growth. It is predicted to expand from a market size of $11.4 billion in 2024 to a size of $12.14 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Factors such as the growing demand for air travel, regulatory shifts, geopolitical events, the dynamics of the airline industry, and trends in supply chain and manufacturing have all contributed to the growth witnessed during the historic period.

The market for aviation gas turbines is projected to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, expanding to reach a size of $15.34 billion by 2029 with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. Various factors such as green aviation plans, the emergence of new markets and regional expansion, electrification trends, concerns over cybersecurity, and material innovation are expected to fuel this anticipated growth. Key trends that are foreseen to impact the market during the forecast period include a growing demand for fuel efficiency, the development of advanced materials and technologies, an increasing focus on maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, adoption of digital technologies, a shift toward sustainable aviation, and the expansion of the urban air mobility (UAM) sector.

Download a free sample of the aviation gas turbine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9921&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Aviation Gas Turbine Market?

The substantial rise in the number of worldwide travelers is playing a pivotal role in the expansion of the aviation gas turbine market. A global traveler can be an individual who habitually commutes internationally or relocates from one place to another. Gas turbines function based on the principles of compression, combustion, and expansion. As a result of these operations, the air's velocity dwindles, giving rise to pressure and temperature. This mechanism maintains power to weight ratio, ensuring increased comfort during flights. For instance, according to information released by the Australia-based Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics (BITRE), an organization dedicated to economic research, analysis, and statistics, total passenger movements exhibited a significant increase from 1.23 million in November 2021 to 16.68 million in November 2022. As a result, the aviation gas turbine market is experiencing growth, propelled by the escalating number of international travelers.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Aviation Gas Turbine Market?

Major players in the Aviation Gas Turbine include:

• General Electric Company

• CFM International Inc.

• Pratt & Whitney Co. Inc.

• Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

• Avio SpA

• Engine Alliance LLC

• International Aero Engines AG

• MTU Aero Engines AG

• United Engine Corporation

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Aviation Gas Turbine Market?

Leading organizations in the aviation gas turbine market are concentrating their efforts on creating single-engine turboprops. The aim of this is to increase fuel efficiency, minimize operational expenses, and enhance performance for short-distance flights. Such initiatives cater to both the commercial and private aviation sectors. Single-engine turboprop signifies an aircraft powered by a single turboprop engine, fusing aspects of both jet and propeller-driven engines. As an illustration, in February 2024, Piper Aircraft Inc., an American company, launched the M700 Fury. This single-engine turboprop has a staggering cruise speed of 301 knots, making it the swiftest single-engine aircraft in Piper's line-up. It also boasts an impressive climb rate of 2,048 feet per minute, about 30% more than the M600 model. Besides, it also introduces six interior schemes for customization, offering clients a choice of color schemes and high-quality materials to boost comfort and aesthetics.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Aviation Gas Turbine Market Growth

The aviation gas turbine market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Turbojet, Turbofan, Turboprop, Other Types

2) By Propulsion: Electric Based Commercial Aircraft, Special Fuel Based Commercial Aircraft

3) By Application: Commercial Aircraft, Defense Aircraft, Business Aircraft, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Turbojet: Single-Stream Turbojets, Twin-Stream Turbojets

2) By Turbofan: Low-Bypass Turbofans, High-Bypass Turbofans

3) By Turboprop: Regional Turboprop Engines, Military Turboprop Engines

4) By Other Types: Turboshaft Engines, Direct-Fan Engines, Hybrid Engines

View the full aviation gas turbine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aviation-gas-turbine-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Aviation Gas Turbine Market By 2025?

In 2024, the aviation gas turbine market was dominated by North America. The projected growth for this region is reported along with others including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa in the aviation gas turbine market report.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aviation Gas Turbine Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aviation Carbon Fiber Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aviation-carbon-fiber-global-market-report

Aviation Crew Management System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aviation-crew-management-system-global-market-report

Aviation Gasoline Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aviation-gasoline-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.