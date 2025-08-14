The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Airport Stands Equipment Market to Reach USD $3.14 Billion by 2029 at 6.3% CAGR

It will grow to $3.14 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Airport Stands Equipment Market?

There has been a robust growth in the airport stands equipment market size over the last few years. The market is projected to expand from $2.32 billion in 2024 to reach $2.46 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The historic expansion can be accredited to several factors including a surge in air traffic, greater emphasis on passenger experience, versatility in designs, enhancements in safety features, and adaptability to changes in aircraft specifications.

The market size for airport stands equipment is predicted to witness a marked increase in the coming years, reaching $3.14 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The expansion during this forecast period can be credited to investments in research and development, improvements in safety measures, bespoke solutions, adaptability to diverse aircrafts, and growth and evolution of airports. Key trends projected for this period encompass integration with airport management systems, enhancements in infrastructure, automation of ground handling, smart infrastructure integration, remote observation and control, and the uptake of IoT and sensors.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Airport Stands Equipment Global Market Growth?

The global rise in cargo and passenger traffic is anticipated to boost the market for airport stands equipment. The surge in air cargo traffic can be attributed to the need for swift transportation of goods and the congestion in supply chain. Likewise, an increase in air passenger movement can be attributed to higher income levels and socio-economic and demographic growth. The corresponding increase in cargo and passenger traffic necessitates equipment to facilitate airport operations and fosters the need for regular aircraft upkeep, in turn creating a demand for airport stand equipment. For instance, as per the passenger data for May 2022 released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a professional body representing global airlines, there was an upsurge of 83.1%in total air traffic compared to May 2021. This was majorly due to the substantial recovery in international traffic. Furthermore, in May 2022, international traffic saw a 325.8% rise as compared to May 2021. Hence, the surge in global cargo and passenger traffic is anticipated to stimulate the airport stands equipment market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Airport Stands Equipment Market?

Major players in the Airport Stands Equipment include:

• Cavotec SA

• John Bean Technologies Corporation

• ThyssenKrupp Airport Systems Inc.

• ShinMaywa Industries Ltd.

• FMT Airport Systems

• Adelte Group

• Aerospace Specialties Inc.

• Omega Aviation Inc.

• TUG Technologies Corporation

• Safegate Group

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Airport Stands Equipment Market?

Advancements in technology are becoming a major trend within the airport stands equipment industry. Firms in this sector are concentrating their efforts on producing technologically sophisticated airport stands equipment that offers dependability, uncomplicated operations, and simple maintenance. This also aids in solidifying their standing in the market. For instance, in May 2022, Dabico Airport Solutions, a ground support equipment producer and service provider based in Dubai, unveiled a novel raft that comes with a 400Hz power supply and an amalgamated operational control system. This is geared towards assisting airlines and airport operators in ameliorating health and safety for their passengers and employees, while maximizing the efficiency and sustainability of their operations. The Dabico 400Hz-eGPU brings down operating expenses when juxtaposed with conventional diesel-powered units. At the same time, it also diminishes pollution and noise emissions which, in turn, lessens environmental damage and promotes improved health outcomes for people who work in or near airports.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Airport Stands Equipment Market Report?

The airport stands equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Stands: Engine Access, Landing Gear Access, Wheel, Aircraft Entry, Cabin Interior, Other Stands

2) By Equipment: Passenger Boarding Bridge, Preconditioned Air Unit, Stands Entry Guidance System, Electrical Ground Power Unit

3) By Platform Type: Fixed, Movable

4) By Application: Aircraft Operations, Maintenance, Repair, And Overhaul (MRO)

Subsegments:

1) By Engine Access: Engine Maintenance Stands, Engine Overhaul Platforms, Engine Test Stands

2) By Landing Gear Access: Landing Gear Maintenance Platforms, Hydraulic Test Stands, Wheel Well Access Stands

3) By Wheel: Wheel Change, Wheel Inspection Stands, Wheel Maintenance Stands

4) By Aircraft Entry: Passenger Boarding Stairs, Service Access Stands, VIP Access Platforms

5) By Cabin Interior: Cabin Maintenance Platforms, Interior Refurbishment Stands, Emergency Equipment Access Stands

6) By Other Stands: Specialized Access Stands, Custom Maintenance Stands, Support Equipment Stands

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Airport Stands Equipment Industry?

In 2024, the dominant region in the airport stands equipment market was Asia-Pacific, which is also projected to experience the quickest growth during the forecast period. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

