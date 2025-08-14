California MLB Teams in August Playoff Race — Padres, Dodgers Neck-and-Neck

sports events- baseball hibachi party August Hibachi August

Padres and Dodgers tied atop NL West; Brewers and Astros lead divisions. MLB playoff races draw record fan engagement in California.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California MLB Playoff Races Intensify as August Heats UpAs the Major League Baseball (MLB) regular season heads into its final stretch, August has brought intense competition, thrilling games, and fierce playoff races. For California baseball fans, the excitement is especially high as multiple teams from the Golden State make strong pushes toward the postseason.In the mlb standings , the San Diego Padres (69-52) and Los Angeles Dodgers (68-53) are deadlocked atop the NL West, setting the stage for one of the most thrilling division battles in recent years. The Padres, fueled by a five-game win streak and a strong 22-12 record since early July, have surged ahead, while the Dodgers have stumbled with a 12-20 stretch over the same span.Elsewhere, the Milwaukee Brewers continue to dominate the National League Central with an MLB-best 76-44 record and a remarkable 12-game win streak, all but securing their playoff berth. In the American League West, the Houston Astros (68-53) hold a slim lead over the Seattle Mariners, though recent injuries — including closer Josh Hader's shoulder strain — could shift the balance in the weeks ahead.

