CBP intercepts 32 stolen vehicles at Area Port of Houston/Galveston since October 2024

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Area Port of Houston/Galveston have successfully intercepted 32 stolen vehicles since October 2024, preventing their illegal export to countries in the Middle East, West Africa, Central America, and South America.

The recovered vehicles, valued at over $3 million, were flagged for examination prior to exporting from the United States. CBP officers identified discrepancies in export documentation and conducted thorough examinations, uncovering vehicles reported as stolen from various locations across the United States.

“These interceptions highlight the critical role CBP plays in protecting American communities and businesses from criminal activity,” said Area Port Director Thomas Mahn. “Our officers are dedicated to ensuring that stolen property does not leave the country and that those responsible for these crimes are held accountable.”

The stolen vehicles ranged from luxury sedans to pickup trucks, underscoring the diverse targets of organized criminal networks seeking to profit from illegal exports.

CBP’s enforcement efforts at the Area Port of Houston/Galveston are part of a broader initiative to combat transnational criminal organizations that exploit global trade routes for illicit activities. By intercepting stolen vehicles before they leave U.S. soil, CBP helps deter crime and safeguard the integrity of international commerce.

CBP encourages the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to stolen vehicles or export fraud at help.cbp.gov.

