U.S., South Korea strengthen security partnership with enhanced baggage screening at Atlanta airport

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced today a groundbreaking collaboration with the Republic of Korea and aviation security authorities at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The partnership will expand CBP’s International Remote Baggage Screening program, which allows passengers traveling from Incheon International Airport to experience a secure and seamless entry process into the United States, reducing connection times for domestic and international flights.

“As part of our baggage innovation initiatives, CBP is excited to expand International Remote Baggage Screening through public/private partnerships with the Republic of Korea, the Transportation Security Administration, and our air travel stakeholders,” said Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner of CBP’s Office of Field Operations Diane J. Sabatino. “By leveraging advanced technology and enhancing our processes, we are driving innovation in air travel that adds an extra layer of security while streamlining the entry process for international travel.”

Through IRBS, X-ray images of checked baggage for Atlanta-bound passengers will be transmitted, allowing CBP to remotely screen it while the aircraft is in flight. This proactive approach enhances security, expedites processing, and eliminates the need for passengers to recheck their bags upon arrival, unless CBP specifically refers them for further inspection.

Implementing IRBS is the result of close cooperation between the Republic of Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, CBP, the Transportation Security Administration, Incheon International Airport Corporation, Korean Air, Delta Air Lines, Leidos, and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The program was first announced in April 2025 and began operations at the Los Angeles International Airport for flights arriving from Sydney International Airport, Sydney, Australia.

The IRBS initiative aligns with CBP’s Airport Modernization Plan, which focuses on enhancing security and traveler experience through multifaceted technology innovations in CBP Federal Inspection Services area.