CBP officers seize over $488K in narcotics at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Camino Real International Bridge intercepted $488,637 in alleged cocaine concealed within a vehicle.

“This drug seizure demonstrates the dedication of our officers,” said Port Director Pete Beattie. “Their actions directly disrupt the flow of dangerous drugs and protect the safety of our citizens.”

Packages containing 36.59 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

On Aug. 9, CBP officers at the Camino Real International Bridge encountered a 2007 Volvo ISX tractor making entry to the U.S. from Mexico. A nonintrusive inspection scan detected anomalies within the vehicle. Canine inspection resulted in an alert and a physical inspection led to the discovery of 16 packages of alleged cocaine with a combined weight of 36.59 pounds (16.6 kg) concealed within the tractor.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and tractor-trailer. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

