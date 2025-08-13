On Time and Under Budget: Province Invests in Roof Maintenance for Government of Saskatchewan Buildings

CANADA, August 13 - Released on August 13, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing in roof maintenance projects for eight government-owned buildings across the province. All projects used local Saskatchewan suppliers and are expected to be completed under budget.

The following properties are nearing completion:

Provincial Court, Prince Albert;

Government House, Regina;

L.F. McIntosh Building, Prince Albert;

Paul Dojack Youth Centre, Regina;

Provincial Courthouse, Meadow Lake;

Saskatchewan Polytechnic Regina Campus (Main building), Regina; and

Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Prince Albert Campus, Prince Albert.

Construction work continues on the Parkway Building at the Saskatchewan Polytechnic Regina Campus and is expected to be completed in fall 2025.

"I am very happy to announce all of the great work that will be completed this year," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "These roof improvements are crucial to ensure that the services provided at these buildings can continue."

The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to the maintenance of its buildings and providing a safe environment for the citizens of Saskatchewan.

Projects are expected to be completed by fall 2025.

-30-

For more information, contact: