Drivers are advised to plan for upcoming traffic-pattern changes along Highway 1 near 264th Street.

Starting mid-August 2025, traffic along Highway 1 westbound, from west of Mt. Lehman Road to west of 264th Street, will move to newly constructed lanes in the median. The reconfigured westbound off- and on-ramps at 264th Street will connect to these new lanes.

As early as mid-September 2025, traffic along Highway 1 eastbound, from east of 264th Street to east of Mt. Lehman Road, will move to newly constructed lanes in the median and onto the new westbound Bradner overpass.

These changes are in addition to ongoing overnight lane closures and are needed for the continued safe construction of the 264th Street Interchange, advancing the widening of Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and follow posted signs. Visit DriveBC for the most current information: https://www.drivebc.ca/

Additional information is available on the project website: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/fraser-valley-highway1/traffic-impacts