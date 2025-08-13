Province funds Tŝilhqot’in-led healing and wellness model

CANADA, August 13 - First Nations people living with substance-use challenges will soon benefit from a new Tŝilhqot’in-led healing and wellness model as the Province provides $8.3 million for recovery supports.

This new project is a partnership between the Tŝilhqot’in National Government and Red Road Recovery.

“Indigenous communities in B.C. have been deeply impacted by the toxic-drug crisis, with Indigenous Peoples facing a disproportionately higher risk of drug-related overdose,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “The Red Road River Tŝilhqox model represents an important step forward, offering culturally grounded, First-Nations-led treatment and recovery supports that ensure people can access care in a space that honours their identity, experiences and healing journey.”

The new Red Road River Tŝilhqox model is founded on the strength of Tŝilhqot’in culture and will offer both traditional treatment and land-based healing. The project is anticipated to include three key provincially funded components to support long-term wellness and healing from substance use:

10 beds dedicated to supportive recovery (pre-treatment);

15 beds dedicated to treatment and recovery through the Tŝilhqot’in Healing and Wellness Centre; and

10 beds dedicated to after-care, reintegration and long-term healing (post-treatment) transitional housing.

“The government has proven its commitment to the well-being of its citizens through this investment in a Tsilhqot’in-led recovery program,” said Nits’ilʔin Lennon Solomon, Yuneŝit’in Government. “Our long-standing partnership with the Province has delivered genuine results, and with this funding, we are confident we can build a space for all Nations to heal. We look forward to continuing this good work with everyone.”

The provincially funded services provided through the Red Road River Tŝilhqox model will be delivered at two Tŝilhqot’in-owned properties near Hanceville, approximately 100 kilometres west of Williams Lake. This will ensure that people from the six Tŝilhqot’in Nation communities, along with other Indigenous Peoples, can receive these services closer to home.

“The toxic-drug crisis continues to devastate communities across this province,” said Scott Tremblett, CEO of Red Road Recovery. “We believe true healing begins when people are connected to culture, land and community. The Red Road River Tŝilhqox project is a powerful response developed in partnership with the Tŝilhqot’in Nation. We’re grateful to the Province and Ministry of Health for recognizing the urgent need and supporting this vision. Together, we’re building a program rooted in tradition, identity and lifelong recovery.”

Construction is expected to begin in September 2025 and the anticipated opening of the Red Road River Tŝilhqox project is late fall 2025. While construction and program recruitment is underway, and to address the immediate need for recovery supports in the region, the Province has provided interim funding for two private treatment and recovery beds at the Red Road Ranch in Lumby, for use by Tŝilhqot’in community members.

In April 2024, the Tŝilhqot’in National Government declared a state of local emergency in response to the devastating effects of the toxic-drug crisis on their Nation. In September 2024, a letter of understanding between the Tŝilhqot’in Nation and the Province was signed that expressed their commitment to initiate specific priority actions to improve wellness across all Tŝilhqot’in communities. In addressing this crisis, the Tŝilhqot’in Nation proposed a comprehensive, First-Nation-led healing and wellness model rooted in Indigenous knowledge and designed to provide culturally driven services across a continuum of care.

The Red Road River Tŝilhqox project reflects the Province’s commitment to strengthening the full continuum of mental-health and substance-use care for everyone in British Columbia.

Quotes:

Nits’ilʔin (Chief) Otis Guichon, Tribal Chief, Tŝilhqot’in National Government –

“The strength of the Tsilhqot’in Nation is in our unity: six communities working together as one to protect and care for our people. This funding reflects our collective effort and answers our call to the health authorities to expand treatment options. This is a positive step in addressing the toxic-drug crisis in our communities and supporting healthier families for future generations.”

Spencer Chandra Herbert, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“Struggling with addiction can be a lonely difficult path. We know it is in community where the healing starts. Working in partnership with the Tŝilhqot’in National Government to create healing spaces for connection, safety and recovery will lead to stronger, healthier communities, and help people get their lives back. It is the right path.”

Monica McAlduff, CEO, First Nations Health Authority –

“The FNHA congratulates the Tŝilhqot’in National Government and the Ministry of Health on this milestone to bring culturally grounded, First-Nation-led treatment and recovery supports to Tŝilhqot’in community members. The new facility is an example of how First Nations are developing innovative approaches, rooted in their own traditional practices, to support people on their wellness journeys and address the urgent need for culturally safe care.”

Sylvia Weir, interim president and CEO, Interior Health –

“This First-Nation-led healing and wellness centre is a vital step in expanding access to services and treatment through culturally safe, community-based care. Interior Health is committed to our partnership with the Tŝilhqot’in Nation as we continue to build strong, respectful relationships with Indigenous communities to support trauma-informed healing that meets people where they are.”

Quick Facts:

The Tŝilhqot’in National Government represents six main Tŝilhqot’in communities: Tl’etinqox (Anaham), Tŝideldel (Redstone), Yuneŝit’in (Stone), Xeni Gwet’in (Nemiah), ʔEsdilagh (Alexandria) and Tl’esqox (Toosey).

Untreated psychological effects due to the impacts of colonialism have been passed on from generation to generation, resulting in an ongoing cycle of trauma and addiction.

In B.C., First Nations people are nearly six times more likely to die than non-First Nations people from toxic-drug poisoning, in part due to the ongoing and intergenerational trauma associated with colonialism and racism.

Learn More:

For more information about Red Road Recovery, visit: https://redroadrecovery.com/

To learn more about how the Tŝilhqot’in National Government is addressing the toxic-drug crisis, visit: https://tsilhqotin.ca/toxic-drug-crisis/

To learn how B.C. is building better mental-health and addictions care, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/BetterCare