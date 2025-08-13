Governor Abbott Activates State Emergency Response Resources Ahead Of Tropical Weather Risk

TEXAS, August 13 - August 13, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of a tropical weather system expected to impact the Texas Gulf Coast beginning on Friday.

"As Texas braces for incoming heavy rain and strong winds along the Gulf Coast and South Texas, I activated emergency response resources to help local officials protect their fellow Texans,” said Governor Abbott. "This tropical system could lead to dangerous travel conditions and potential flash flooding. Texans are urged to take all necessary precautions for potential tropical weather, regularly check road conditions before traveling, and have an emergency plan to keep themselves and their loved ones safe."

According to the National Weather Service, an incoming tropical weather system is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and the potential for flooding to portions of South Texas and the Texas Gulf Coast. These impacts may lead to hazardous travel conditions and dangerous flash flooding in some areas. Texans are urged to take precautions now by preparing an emergency plan, packing an emergency supply kit, following the directions of local officials, and keeping essential supplies readily available.

At the Governor’s direction, the following state emergency response resources are available to support local tropical weather response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues

Texas A&M Forest Service (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System): Strike Teams consisting of personnel and fire engines to support local departments in responding to all hazards

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Support Package consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

Texas National Guard: Blackhawk helicopters with hoist capabilities to assist with rescues; High profile vehicles to assist stranded motorists

Texas Division of Emergency Management: The State of Texas Incident Management Team to support deployed emergency response resources across the state

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Texans can visit TexasReady.gov for tropical weather safety information and locate all-hazards preparedness tips at tdem.texas.gov/prepare. Beach safety tips are available through weather.gov, and rip current safety tips can be found at noaa.gov.