Full closure on Makai-bound Puʻuloa Road, week of Monday, Aug. 18

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) issues the following notice for upcoming full closures of southbound Puʻuloa Road for repaving work.

Crews will be closing the two southbound lanes of Puʻuloa Road in the vicinity of Kilihau Street and Nimitz Highway from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. throughout the week of Monday, Aug. 18, through Thursday, Aug. 21, for repaving work.

Full closures of the southbound lanes are planned for Monday and Tuesday evening; the northbound lanes are planned for Wednesday and Thursday evening. Kilihau Street will also be closed in both directions each night between Puʻuloa Road and Māpunapuna Street for repaving through the intersection, as well as along Kilihau Street itself.

Motorists will be contraflowed through the remaining open lanes on Puʻuloa Road. Use of alternate routes through the industrial complex, is recommended. Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and follow all traffic control signs. Message boards have been posted to provide advanced notice of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. First responders and emergency vehicles have been notified of the closure. Please note, all work is weather permitting and subject to change per these conditions.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

