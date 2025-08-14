News Release – DOH Closes Miguel’s Cocina for Multiple Food Safety Violations

Submit Release
DOH Closes Miguel's Cocina for Multiple Food Safety Violations

August 13, 2025

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a red “closed” placard and immediately shut down Miguel’s Cocina. The food truck, operating at Fisherman’s Wharf located at 1011 Ala Moana Blvd., was closed due to multiple critical food safety violations.

The food establishment, operated by El Gallo LLC, received the placard on August 12 and must remain closed until the DOH conducts a follow-up inspection and all critical violations are resolved.

During a routine inspection, the health department inspector observed the following violations:

  • No accessible handwashing sink was available;
  • The mobile unit did not have an approved water supply.

The establishment is required to remain closed for business until all violations have been corrected and a follow-up inspection by the DOH has been conducted. A follow-up inspection is scheduled for August 13.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

