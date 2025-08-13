Podcast: Introducing AI to the future workforce
A workforce fluent in AI techniques will be essential to ensure U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence continues. Jeremy Waisome, an assistant professor at the University of Florida, discusses the Shark AI project, which has introduced artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to thousands of middle school students.
Listen to NSF Discovery Files wherever you get your podcasts.
