HEROES & VILLAINS ASSEMBLE FOR EPIC MEMORABILIA AUCTION IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Superhero fans, it’s time to suit up. One of the year’s biggest entertainment memorabilia events is coming to Los Angeles as Propstore presents the Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, taking place September 4–6, 2025. The auction will feature over 1,000 rare and original pieces from decades of film and television history.Among the standout offerings is an impressive collection of superhero and villain memorabilia. From Marvel’s Captain America and Spider-Man to DC’s Batman and Harley Quinn, the catalog showcases iconic items that will excite collectors and fans across every universe.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:A standout piece in the collection is the exceptional quality Batman (Michael Keaton) Batsuit Costume on Display from Tim Burton’s Batman (1989). More than three decades after the film’s release, this is considered one of the finest surviving examples from the production and is offered with a pre-sale estimate of $250,000 - $500,000.For those who favor the vibrant energy of the MCU over the darker grit of the DCU, the catalog features some of the most iconic Marvel collectibles. First up, our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man's (Tobey Maguire) Costume from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 (2004), which marks the first film-used Tobey Maguire “Spider-Man” costume brought to market by Propstore and carries an estimate of $100,000 - $200,000. Also featured is Captain America's (Chris Evans) Shield from Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). Specially designed for the new magnetic return system introduced in the second Avengers film, this version is estimated at $60,000 - $120,000.For fans who root for the bad guys, the auction features a lineup of super-villain collectibles like the Screen-Matched Light-Up Model Miniature Joker Helicopter from Batman (1989), used in exterior shots as the Joker flies in his helicopter, megaphone in hand, mocking Batman. This detailed model has a pre-sale estimate of $20,000 - $40,000. Another notable villain collectible is Harley Quinn's (Margot Robbie) "Good Night" Baseball Bat from Suicide Squad (2016), estimated at $25,000 - $50,000.The three-day Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction will begin at 10:00 AM PDT / 6:00 PM BST each day. The first day of the auction features in-room bidding open to the public at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on September 5, 2025; subsequent days will be online bidding only. Global online, absentee, and telephone bids will be accepted throughout the event.The full catalog is now available online, and bidding is live at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/456 Top lots to be sold at the Propstore auction (with estimated sale prices) include:- BATMAN (1989) Exceptional Quality Batman (Michael Keaton) Batsuit Costume on Display est. $250,000 - $500,000- SPIDER-MAN TRILOGY (2002-2007) Spider-Man's (Tobey Maguire) Red-and-Blue Suit with Helmet and Lenses and Black Suit with Helmet and Lenses est. $200,000 - $400,000- AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON (2015) Captain America's (Chris Evans) Shield est. $60,000 - $120,000- BATMAN RETURNS (1992) Batman’s (Michael Keaton) 1:4-Scale Batmobile Filming Model from Batmissile Sequence est. $50,000 - $100,000- LOGAN (2017) Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) Metal Claws est. $20,000 - $40,000- BATMAN (1989) Screen-Matched Light-Up Model Miniature Joker Helicopter est. $20,000 - $40,000- BATMAN RETURNS (1992) The Penguin's (Danny DeVito) Motorized Spinning and Pyro SFX Umbrella est. $15,000 - $30,000- DEADPOOL (2016) Deadpool's (Ryan Reynolds) Production-Made Mask est. $12,000 - $24,000- SUICIDE SQUAD (2016) Harley Quinn's (Margot Robbie) "Good Night" Baseball Bat est. $25,000 - $50,000- THOR: THE DARK WORLD (2013) Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) Stunt Mjolnir est. $10,000 - $20,000- MARVEL'S DAREDEVIL (2015-2018) Matt Murdock's Stunt Daredevil Billy Club Nunchucks est. $8,000 - $16,000Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO, commented on the upcoming event: “Superhero and villain memorabilia hold a special place in pop culture, representing timeless stories of courage, conflict, and imagination. This auction brings together some of the most iconic costumes and props from both the DC and Marvel universes, including pieces worn and wielded by the actors who brought these legendary characters to life. Propstore is thrilled to offer fans and collectors the rare opportunity to own items that have defined generations of blockbuster cinema.”# # #For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/xw39n65lm5ruqbs8hv6rc/ABlo3bAtiBHPg6-SDJ9S7TA?rlkey=91il5ml49u24gy079gjmnex8c&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreNotes to Editors:About PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. About PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane's love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting - prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world's greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry's major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com

