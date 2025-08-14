Commentary | Am I making any difference? A California civics teacher’s response to a civic education poll

Survey after survey shows that many Americans lack a basic understanding of civics. According to a 2024 Annenberg Public Policy Center survey, most Americans can only name one right guaranteed by the First Amendment, while about 36% of Americans cannot name all three branches of government, and only about half of American adults can identify which party controls each house of Congress.

