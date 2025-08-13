ICE Arrests Two Illegal Aliens and Foreign Fugitives Wanted for Multiple Murders in Mexico

70% of ICE arrests have been of criminal illegal aliens convicted or charged with a crime in the U.S, those who committed crimes in foreign countries are not counted in that statistic

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested two illegal aliens from Mexico on July 31—Pedro Luis Ortiz-Mendez and his brother, Jose Vicente Ortiz- Mendez during a targeted immigration enforcement operation in Arlington, TX. Both brothers are wanted for multiple murders in San Luis Potosi, Mexico

Pedro Luis Ortiz-Mendez

Jose Vicente Ortiz-Mendez

These murders occurred on May 24, 2024, at a patron saint festival in San Luis Potosi, where at least one victim was shot and another victim was attacked with a machete.

These arrests are part of ICE targeting the worst of the worst. 70% of ICE arrests have been of criminal illegal aliens convicted or charged with a crime in the U.S. This 70% statistic does not include many of the criminals and foreign fugitives who do not have a rap sheet in the U.S. This means criminal illegal alien gang members, terrorists, human rights abusers, and child sexual predators who have committed crimes in other countries are excluded from the statistic.

“Thanks to ICE law enforcement these monsters who are wanted for multiple murders in Mexico are off our streets. These two cold-blooded killers are representative of who media often refer to as ‘non-criminals,’ because they only have heinous convictions in their home country,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “70% of ICE arrests have been convicted or charged with a crime in the United States. The actual arrests of public safety threats and criminals is much higher. From foreign fugitives, gang members, and terrorists, ICE is getting the worst of the worst off our street and out of our country.”

These criminal illegal aliens entered the U.S. at an unknown date and unknown location and without inspection by an immigration officer.

DHS encourages Americans – of any age – with a commitment to public safety, national service, and upholding the rule of law to apply today to join ICE today and help DHS remove the worst of the worst: join.ice.gov.