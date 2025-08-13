State disciplines health care providers (08-13-2025)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

King County

In July 2025 the Department of Health reinstated Felix Itoto Eshesimua’s (NC60483273) certified nursing assistant credential under an agreed order.

In June 2025 the Department of Health denied Dillon Wyatt Dotson’s (ES61569343) application to practice as an emergency medical technician.

In June 2025 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission reinstated Daniel Ghorbani’s (DE00009770, CS60276151) dentist credential and moderate sedation with parenteral agents permit under an agreed order.

In July 2025 the Veterinary Board of Governors granted Lacy Marie Reyes (VM61513492) a registered veterinary medication clerk credential under an agreed order.

Pierce County

In June 2025 the Department of Health revoked Marsalles B. Lewis’s (HM61125208) home care aide credential. In February 2025, Lewis was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services list as disqualified from caring for vulnerable adults, juveniles and children. Placement on this list prohibits certification as a home care aide in Washington state.

In July 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Tania Ashanti Rodgers’s (NC10061998) certified nursing assistant credential.

Snohomish County

In July 2025 the Chiropractic Quality Assurance Commission and Brandon Jayson Falk (CH00034305) entered an agreed order restricting Falk’s chiropractic license for at least 10 years, during which time Falk may not treat patients under the age of 18.

Spokane County

In July 2025 the Department of Health withdrew its 2024 notice of intent to issue a cease-and-desist order against Robert Carnell.

In July 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Mitchell Allen Eggett’s (CG61362530, CP61602762, CO61385524) agency affiliated counselor, substance use disorder professional and substance use disorder professional trainee credentials.

In June 2025 the Department of Health charged agency affiliated counselor Taylor L. Odell (CG61222475) with unprofessional conduct. In August 2023, Odell allegedly began a romantic relationship with and later married a former client, shortly thereafter providing counseling services to that individual during incarceration.

In July 2025 the Department of Health reinstated Amy Lynn Sampson’s (CP60826471) substance use disorder professional credential under an agreed order.

Thurston County

In June 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission denied Lora Margaret Dowell’s (VB61440895) application to practice as a pharmacy technician. Dowell was arrested for fourth-degree assault in February 2024 and failed to respond to the Department of Health’s request for information. Her certified nursing assistant and medication assistant credentials were previously suspended in 2022 after she failed to respond to separate disciplinary matters.

In June 2025 the Department of Health denied Emma Perez-Montealegre’s (HT61638880) application for a medical assistant hemodialysis technician credential. Perez-Montealegre’s certified nursing assistant credential (NC60234280) is currently suspended following a January 2025 final order of default for failure to respond to disciplinary action.

Whitman County

In July 2025 the Department of Health rescinded Nicole Mae Tower’s (NC60821889) certified nursing assistant credential after determining it was issued in error. As of August 1, 2025, Tower’s application will be returned to pending status unless she requests a hearing and provides sufficient evidence to meet Washington licensure requirements.