Veteran Marketer Daniel Yi Joins REACH as First Chief Marketing Officer Amid Creator Economy Surge

Headshot of Daniel Yi

Daniel Yi joins creator economy powerhouse REACH as CMO to scale global marketing, grow creator-led ventures, and drive cultural influence through innovation.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REACH, one of the fastest-growing companies in the creator economy, today announced the appointment of Daniel Yi as its first-ever Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Yi, a seasoned marketing executive with over 15 years of experience scaling some of the world’s most recognizable consumer brands, will lead REACH’s global marketing, brand strategy, and external partnerships across its five divisions — Nationals, Marketing, Ventures, Studios, and Talent — while playing a key role in guiding the company’s venture investments and startup integrations.

The appointment marks REACH’s transformation from a national collegiate influencer network into a multifaceted company with one of the most formidable footprints in the creator economy.

Today, REACH runs a full-funnel marketing agency serving 100+ companies at any given time, holds equity in a portfolio of venture-backed seed-stage startups, and represents some of the most recognized creators in the world, all while continuing to expand its collegiate network across 100+ universities. By bringing in industry leaders like Yi, REACH is reinforcing its commitment to not just participate in culture, but to actively shape it.

“REACH has outgrown the label of ‘student organization,’” said Dylan Huey, CEO of REACH. “We’re building a platform that launches brands, scales companies, and influences culture. Daniel’s leadership in building breakthrough brands is essential to accelerating our growth.”

Prior to joining REACH, Yi served as Chief Marketing Officer at Bob’s Watches and Vice President of Marketing at Fanjoy, where he built and executed brand narratives that fueled record-setting growth.

Yi’s career also includes serving as Head of Digital Marketing & Ecommerce at Pacsun and holding senior roles at Disney ABC, Weedmaps, Rastaclat, and Lootcrate. This experience solidified his reputation for integrating performance marketing, brand storytelling, and cutting-edge digital strategy to deliver consistent, scalable business outcomes.

“REACH is one of the few companies connecting the creator economy with venture building,” said Yi. “We’re not just amplifying creators — we’re launching businesses, setting trends, and influencing how culture moves. I’m excited to scale that impact globally.”

Yi will spearhead REACH’s next phase of brand expansion and venture integration, taking the helm at a time when the company’s rapid growth has created unprecedented opportunities in the creator, startup, and AI-native spaces. His remit includes leading REACH’s marketing ecosystem, strengthening client partnerships, and scaling the company’s cultural impact by launching new initiatives, such as a TikTok Live growth strategy and an expanded suite of performance marketing services (SEO and Paid Marketing). He will also be shaping the go-to-market strategies for high-potential ventures within REACH’s portfolio.

With Yi at the helm of its marketing and venture growth, REACH is entering its most ambitious chapter yet. The company is set to expand its influence across the creator economy, scale groundbreaking ventures, and deliver cultural moments that resonate worldwide.

For general inquiries, please contact hello@reachprojects.co.

About REACH

REACH began as a national collegiate network for student influencers and has since evolved into one of the fastest-growing companies in the creator economy. Today, REACH operates as a multifaceted marketing and innovation platform empowering creators, startups, and brands at the intersection of culture, media, and technology.

Its five core divisions—Nationals, Marketing, Ventures, Studios, and Talent—work in tandem to drive strategy, execution, and scale. With deep expertise in brand development, talent incubation, and youth engagement, REACH is building a venture platform designed to accelerate AI-native startups and creator-led businesses alike.

- See more about REACH’s national college organization here: http://reachnationals.org.

- Discover more about REACH’s for-profit here (Marketing, Talent, Ventures, Studios): http://reachprojects.co.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.