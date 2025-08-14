Mark Parkinson, Zimmet Healthcare Launch Park Place, a Groundbreaking New Platform to Support Long-Term Care Providers

The online, free Park Place platform led by CEO Mark Parkinson and Zimmet Healthcare leads providers and vendor partners in their pursuit of success.

We are focused on operations, policy, financing, clinical care, innovation, and the interaction between them all. The content is part of a larger effort to reframe how the industry sees itself.” — Mark Parkinson

UNCASVILLE, CT, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Park Place is a website designed to help long-term care providers succeed both clinically and financially. Launching today, the online, free platform led by CEO Mark Parkinson, the former longtime President & CEO of the American Health Care Association, and Zimmet Healthcare, leads providers and vendor partners in their pursuit of clinical and financial success.To achieve these goals, Park Place will deliver content by Parkinson, Marc Zimmet, CEO of Zimmet Healthcare Services Group, and a who’s who of industry experts, one-of-its-kind analysis, and unique video and podcast streams on a weekly basis. The roster of accomplished contributors includes JJ Rabinowich, Glenn Van Ekeren, Anne Tumlinson, Steven Littlehale, with many more to come.“We are so excited to present this new space for long-term care professionals to discover, learn, and lead. Park Place intends to elevate the conversations shaping our field – uniting insights, expertise, and forward-thinking content under one roof. Whether you’re here to stay informed, stay ahead, or simply stay connected, you’re in the right place,” Parkinson said.Park Place is hosted on zPAX – the Post-Acute eXchange, Zimmet Healthcare’s technology platform. Omnicare, a CVS Health company, is the launch sponsor of Park Place.Park Place builds on the achievements of the book Parkinson co-authored last year: “Long Term Care Success: How Senior Care Communities Thrive Clinically and Financially.”The Park Place launch took place at the annual Zimmet Conference at the Mohegan Sun resort, where thousands of long-term care stakeholders gathered.Marc Zimmet said Park Place will dig into the details of the long-term care business in fresh and innovative ways, utilizing Zimmet Healthcare’s vast data resources and expertise.“For skilled nursing facilities, reimbursement is broad and complex field that increasingly confounds the provider community. Park Place’s mission to help operators improve quality is closely tied to reimbursement constraints, so we’ll be taking deep dives into the different forces and factors that shape provider revenue,” Zimmet said.Park Place is home for all long-term care providers -- skilled nursing, assisted living, and independent living -- to visit if they want to learn about how operators are succeeding. The Park Place mission statement is simple: Our Mission Is Your Success.Access Park Place at PARKPLACELIVE.COM and start discovering the exclusive insights, interactive tools, and expert commentary for operators, owners, clinicians, and decision-makers across the long-term care continuum.“We are focused on what matters: operations, policy, financing, clinical care, innovation, and the interaction between them all. The content we provide is part of a larger effort to reframe how the industry sees itself and create a community destination for skilled nursing and long-term care leaders,” Parkinson said.For Media Inquiries:Contact PublicRelations@parkplacelive.com

