Honoring Tech. Sgt. Richard Decker on the 75th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice

Amid the harsh Korean winter, Airman Richard Decker demonstrated resilience and duty. Now, 75 years after the Korean War Armistice, he lives at the Orlando VA Medical Center, embodying his brave generation.

Born in Erie, Pennsylvania, in August 1933, he lost his father at a young age and left high school early to serve his country. For over 20 years, his military career shaped his life.

During the Korean War, Decker was a railroad laborer with the 84th Bombardment Squadron, supporting vital logistics operations. He recalls sleeping in tents and fighting in valleys under aircraft fire. In rare moments of downtime, he traded food with nearby Army units to boost morale.

Decker later served in the Vietnam War as an aircraft and automotive mechanic, ensuring mission readiness for the 77th Tactical Fighter Squadron. He worked on C-54 aircraft, crucial in high-stress environments.

Throughout his career, Decker was stationed at multiple bases, including Amarillo AFB, Texas; Carswell AFB, Texas; RAF Upper Heyford, England; RAF Scunthorpe, England; and McCoy AFB, Orlando, Florida.

He attained the rank of Tech. Sgt. and earned numerous military decorations, including the Air Force Longevity Service Award, the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Air Force Achievement Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters.

“As we honor the sacrifices of the Korean War, we also honor Veterans like Tech. Sgt. Richard Decker. His bravery and commitment define a generation and secure our freedoms. Thank you, Tech. Sgt. Decker, for your selfless service,” said Timothy J. Cooke, director, Orlando VA Healthcare System.