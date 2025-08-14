YESPhilly Announces Appointment of Isaiah Walker as Incoming Executive Director

Isaiah Walker, Executive Director at YesPhilly

Under Walker's direction, YESPhilly will make significant strides toward its mission of transforming local youth outcomes

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- YesPhilly Accelerated High School today announced the appointment of Isaiah Walker as Executive Director. Operated by the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Youth Empowerment Services, Inc., the organization prepares Philadelphia's out-of-school youth to become successful, self-sufficient adults. Walker will support the organization on a part-time basis over the summer to ensure a smooth and thoughtful leadership transition, officially stepping into the role of Executive Director on August 25, 2025.Walker was selected for his strong leadership experience, deep commitment to educational equity, and demonstrated ability to build meaningful relationships with students, staff, and community partners. His clear vision for student success and collaborative leadership style align perfectly with YESPhilly's innovative educational model, which combines personal development, career readiness, media arts and technology skills, and project-based academic instruction that re-engages out-of-school youth. The Board of Directors was particularly impressed by his proven track record of driving positive outcomes in alternative education settings."We're thrilled to welcome Isaiah as YESPhilly's new Executive Director," said Ariesha Geier, Board Co-Chair at YESPhilly. "His clear aptitude for transforming educational outcomes for underserved communities, combined with his ability to build authentic relationships and secure meaningful resources, makes him the ideal leader to guide our mission forward. We're confident his vision and collaborative approach will strengthen our impact for Philadelphia's young people."Born and raised in Harlem, Walker brings extensive experience in educational leadership and systems-level change, along with a unique understanding of the challenges and aspirations of the students YESPhilly serves. Most recently, he served in executive leadership roles for the Common Ground Foundation—a national organization founded by Grammy Award-winning artist Common and his mother, educator Dr. Mahalia Hines—as Chief Program Officer. He also served as Chief Impact Officer at the Community Education Building, an initiative supported by the Longwood Foundation that supports 11 school entities in the state of Delaware spanning K–12, higher education, and multiple nonprofit partners. Walker has held a high-performing principal position at KIPP and brings over a decade of experience designing and scaling equitable education models. As Executive Director, Walker will lead YESPhilly’s continued development of pathways for out-of-school youth while strengthening community partnerships and ensuring organizational sustainability."As a Harlemite, I carry the legacy of resilience, creativity, and resistance that shaped me, and I bring that spirit into every space I lead," said Walker. "I am extremely humbled to serve as the Executive Director of YESPhilly—an organization that stands on the front lines of equity, healing, and liberation while intentionally creating programs that are built with every student that walks through the doors in mind. Together, we're building real pathways rooted in purpose and power for communities too often left behind. This is about sustainable change—and we're building it from the ground up."YESPhilly’s innovative educational model ties together personal development, media arts and technology skills, and academic instruction to meet Pennsylvania standards for a high school diploma. Walker's appointment comes at a pivotal time for the organization, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year as it continues to expand its impact in serving Philadelphia's out-of-school youth.About YESPhillyYESPhilly is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to develop a broad base of opportunities for Philadelphia's out-of-school youth to prepare them to become successful, self-sufficient adults. With the support of local organizations, universities, and foundations, YESPhilly has developed an educational model that prepares students for college and careers by tying together personal development, media arts and technology skills, and academic instruction to meet Pennsylvania standards for a high school diploma. For more information please visit www.yesphilly.org

