Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,420 in the last 365 days.

NR 2025-05 – 2024 Tax Year October Filing Extension Deadline

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION

     KA ‘OIHANA ‘AUHAU

GARY S. SUGANUMA

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

2024 TAX YEAR OCTOBER EXTENSION FILING DEADLINE

 

News Release 2025-05

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 13, 2025

HONOLULU – The Department of Taxation (DOTAX) would like to confirm that the Hawaiʻi state individual income tax return filing extension deadline is Tuesday, October 21, 2025.  Please note that while the form instructions may list the deadline as October 20, 2025, the correct filing extension deadline is October 21, 2025. The deadline for federal income tax return extensions is Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

DOTAX would like to remind taxpayers of the following resources to assist with filing their returns:

File Electronically

Taxpayers are encouraged to electronically file (e-file) their tax returns. E-filing reduces delays and speeds up processing times, resulting in faster refunds than those who file by paper. E-file may be used for a fee using one of the approved commercial tax preparation software options provided at https://tax.hawaii.gov/eservices/software/.

Taxpayers may also e-file their Form N-11 for free using DOTAX’s online tax filing system, Hawaiʻi Tax Online at https://hitax.hawaii.gov.

Tax Forms

Tax forms and instructions are available to view, download and print online at https://tax.hawaii.gov/forms/. Printed tax forms and instructions are available for pick up at all state tax offices. Public libraries also carry printed N-11 and N-15 forms in limited quantities and have printed N-11 instructions available for reference use only.

For More Help

The DOTAX website (https://tax.hawaii.gov) provides additional information, forms, and guidance on filing individual income tax returns or other tax returns. If taxpayers are unable to resolve issues after reading form instructions and searching the DOTAX website, Taxpayer Services agents are available by phone at 808-587-4242 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

# # #

Media Contact:

Gary H. Yamashiroya

Special Assistant to the Director

Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation

Phone: 808-587-1540

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://tax.hawaii.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NR 2025-05 – 2024 Tax Year October Filing Extension Deadline

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more