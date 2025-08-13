NR 2025-05 – 2024 Tax Year October Filing Extension Deadline
News Release 2025-05
August 13, 2025
HONOLULU – The Department of Taxation (DOTAX) would like to confirm that the Hawaiʻi state individual income tax return filing extension deadline is Tuesday, October 21, 2025. Please note that while the form instructions may list the deadline as October 20, 2025, the correct filing extension deadline is October 21, 2025. The deadline for federal income tax return extensions is Wednesday, October 15, 2025.
DOTAX would like to remind taxpayers of the following resources to assist with filing their returns:
File Electronically
Taxpayers are encouraged to electronically file (e-file) their tax returns. E-filing reduces delays and speeds up processing times, resulting in faster refunds than those who file by paper. E-file may be used for a fee using one of the approved commercial tax preparation software options provided at https://tax.hawaii.gov/eservices/software/.
Taxpayers may also e-file their Form N-11 for free using DOTAX’s online tax filing system, Hawaiʻi Tax Online at https://hitax.hawaii.gov.
Tax Forms
Tax forms and instructions are available to view, download and print online at https://tax.hawaii.gov/forms/. Printed tax forms and instructions are available for pick up at all state tax offices. Public libraries also carry printed N-11 and N-15 forms in limited quantities and have printed N-11 instructions available for reference use only.
For More Help
The DOTAX website (https://tax.hawaii.gov) provides additional information, forms, and guidance on filing individual income tax returns or other tax returns. If taxpayers are unable to resolve issues after reading form instructions and searching the DOTAX website, Taxpayer Services agents are available by phone at 808-587-4242 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
